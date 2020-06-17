PM Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of 15 remaining states/ UTs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the Chief Ministers of the 15 remaining states and union territories on June 17, 2020. The participating states are the worst affected ones by coronavirus pandemic including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The Prime Minister had interacted with the CMs of 21 states/ UTs on June 16 to discuss in detail about the current situation after Unlock 1 and the future plan to deal with the virus outbreak.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the 15 state/ UT Chief Ministers through video conferencing.

The 15 states/UTs participating in today's meeting include:

Maharashtra Delhi Gujarat Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh West Bengal Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Telangana Odisha Bihar Haryana Tamil Nadu Jammu and Kashmir

Agenda of the Meeting

PM Narendra will primarily discuss the situation emerging in these states during the first phase of Unlock. Some of these states and union territories including Delhi have seen a huge spike in their COVID number since Unlock-1. The national capital has begun attaching hotels to hospitals as extended COVID facilities to meet the shortage of beds.

Background

The Prime Minister's two-day interaction with all the state Chief Ministers began on June 16 with a video conference with 21 states and UTs. The participating states included those with comparatively less COVID-19 cases including Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Day 1 of the interactions, the Prime Minister noted that due to the efforts put in the last two weeks, several green shoots are becoming visible in the economy. He also observed that timely decisions to battle COVID-19 have helped contain the spread of the virus in the nation.

He also noted that India's fight against COVID-19 will be remembered for how the Centre and States worked together to fight the pandemic. He observed that India has presented an ideal example of cooperative federalism to the world.