PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on October 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27, 2020, will virtually inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of the conference will be ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’. The National Conference will be hosted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which also coincides with the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, being observed from October 27 to November 2 every year.

Significance of National Conference on vigilance and anti-corruption:

The activities in the National Conference will be focused on vigilance issues and will aim at raising awareness about them. It will also facilitate reaffirming India’s commitment to the promotion of probity and integrity in public life with the help of citizen’s participation.

About Vigilance Awareness Week:

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed by the Central Vigilance Commission every year from October 27 to November 2. This is observed every year during the week in which Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday falls (October 31).

In 2020, this week will be observed with the theme ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’. It has been finalized after putting the suggestive themes on the website and then obtaining the opinion of officers on the proposed theme of this year.

The week is observed as the commission believes that corruption is a major hindrance to the progress of India and all the sections of the society need to be vigilant. The Central Vigilance Commission plans that all the organisations must focus on internal activities which include internal processes, improvements leveraging technologies, and time-bound disposal of work.

The emphasis is to make all the processes transparent, including house allotments, payment to outsourced workers digitization, and updation of assets.