PMGKP benefited over 42 crore people with financial assistance of Rs. 65,454 crore

The Finance Ministry on June 20 announced that over 42 crore people of the vulnerable and poor sections have received the financial assistance of Rs. 65,454 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

The package launched by the central government helped and supported those who have lost their income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry mentioned that the implementation of the package has been continuously monitored by the central and state governments.

The government on March 26, 2020, had announced free food grains and cash doles to poor senior citizens, women, and farmers to help at the time of hardship due to lockdown. It was announced as a part of Rs. 1.70 lakh crore relief package.

Finance Ministry on the progress of PMGKP:

While giving the details of the progress achieved till June 19, the finance ministry mentioned that Rs. 17,891 crore has been front-loaded towards payment of the first installment of PM-KISAN to 8.94 crore beneficiaries and Rs. 30,952 crore has been credited to women Jan Dhan Account Holders in three installments.

The Ministry further added that Rs. 10,325 crore has been credited to 20.65 crore women Jan Dhan Account Holders as a first installment. Rs. 10,315 crore has been credited to 20.62 crore women Jan Dhan Account Holders with the second installment and Rs. 10,312 crore has been credited to 20.62 crore women Jan Dhan Account holders with the third installment.

The government has also disbursed Rs. 2,814.5 crore to about 2,81 crore widows, elderly and disabled persons in two installments. Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, 2.3 crore construction and building workers have also received the financial support amounting to Rs. 4,312.82 crore.

The Finance Ministry further informed that so far 113 lakh metric tonne of foodgrains have been lifted by 36 UTs and States. 36.42 lakh metric tonne of food grains have been distributed that covers 72.83 crore beneficiaries of by 36 UTs and States for May 2020.

13.59 LMT of food grains has been distributed that covers 27.18 crore beneficiaries of by 29 States and UTs for June 2020. Out of 5.8 lakh, a metric tonne of pulses allocated for three months, 5.68 LMT of pulses has been dispatched to various UT’s and States.

Assistance under Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission:

The central government under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission had announced free foodgrains supply to migrants for two months. It added 6.3 LMT foodgrain already lifted by 26 UTs and States.

The ministry mentioned that 8.52 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana LPG cylinders have already been booked and delivered for April and May 2020 under the scheme. 2.1 crore PMUY cylinders have been booked for June 2020 and 1.87 crore cylinders have already been delivered to beneficiaries this month so far.

As per the Finance Ministry, 20.22 lakh members of EPFO have been taking the benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from their account that has been amounting to Rs. 5,767 crore.

The government has asked the states to spend 30 percent of the fund under the District Mineral Fund (DMF) which amounts to Rs. 3,787 crore. Out of which 183.65 crore has been spent so far.