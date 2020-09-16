PMGKP insurance scheme for COVID-19 health workers extended for further six months

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID-19 has been extended for a period of six months. The scheme was announced on March 30, 2020, for a period of 90 days.

As per the government release, the scheme was earlier announced on March 30 for the period of 90 days, it was extended further for 90 days (up to September 25, 2020). The scheme again has been extended for another 180 days (6 months).

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had collaborated with New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited in order to provide insurance amounts to health workers fighting COVID-19 based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

Objective of PMGKP Insurance Scheme:

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakhs to the healthcare providers, which includes community health workers as well, who may have to be in the direct care and contact of COVID-19 patients and are therefore at the risk of being infected.

The government scheme also includes the accidental loss of life on the account of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Health workers that are also covered under the scheme:

• Retired staff

• Private hospital staff

• Local urban bodies

• Volunteers

• Daily Wage

• Contract Health workers

• Outsourced staff requisitioned by states

• Ad-hoc workers

• Autonomous hospitals of Central/State/UTs

• AIIMS/INIs

• Central Hospitals

• Hospitals of the Central Ministries