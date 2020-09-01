Postal Department set to promote, transport local products across the country

The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on August 31, 2020, informed that the Postal Department of India is all set to become a sourcing hub for the transportation and promotion of small products of Bihar across the country with the help of Post Offices.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration and the foundation stone laying ceremony for the various projects of the Bihar postal circle via video conference. During the event, he also asked the MPs and MLAs, and MLCs to provide the list of the popular products of their respective regions.

The step taken by the government will provide a boost to the small entrepreneurs, artists, and manufacturing units as the postal department will be providing them a platform to transport and promote their products across the country.

बिहार में भारतीय डाक के विस्तार के लिए नवसृजित पटना साहिब डाक प्रमंडल, नवसृजित लोहियानगर प्रधान डाकघर एवं खुसरुपूर उप डाकघर भवन का लोकार्पण किया।

जिसके तहत अब बिहार के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे विभिन डाक सेवाएँ सुचारु रूप से पहुंचाई जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/PWxL3ZWrfg — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 31, 2020

Inauguration of Post Offices in Bihar and promoting products through them:

The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated the newly constructed Post Office in Muzaffarpur’s parcel hub, Lohia Nagar, Patna Sahib postal division, and head post office in Begusarai. The minister also laid the foundation stone for the Khusrupur sub-post office and the regional office of the postal department in Bhagalpur.

While speaking at the inauguration and the ceremony, he added that in Bihar, Madhubani is a very popular art form while the people have also been engaged in the button making business. Now, the government has decided to promote such products with the help of Post Offices in India.

As per the request by the Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to increase the number of ATMs at Post Offices, the minister also announced that 25 more ATMs of IPPB will come up at different Post offices. There are a total of 44 ATMs at Post offices.

Contribution by Postal Department during the lockdown:

• The Postal department officials have successfully delivered the monetary relief, goods, and medicines to the people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

• Over 60,000 food packets have been distributed by the Postal Department in Bihar and over 1 lakh in India.

• India Post has also provided the cash of around Rs. 629 crores at the doorstep, out of which Rs. 447 crores have been provided to 32 lakh people through the Aadhaar enabled payments system (AePs) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

• The central government also sent Rs. 500 each to the account of 2.38 crore women in Bihar for three months.

• The post office has also played a major role in the withdrawal of money during the lockdown. It has benefitted people by delivering cash. Of Rs. 629 crores, Rs. 342 crores were provided to 18 lakh account holders in Bihar.