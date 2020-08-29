National Sports Awards 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind virtually confer the awards, Check the winners and other important details

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on August 29, 2020, virtually conferred the National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 on the occasion of the National Sports Day. It was for the first time that ceremony was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Mr. Kovind presented the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Dronacharya Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

The ceremony was attended by the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The awardees also attended the ceremony from different places virtually, it was broadcasted live on Doordarshan and AIR News.

President Ram Nath Kovind during the ceremony:

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind during the virtual ceremony congratulated all the athletes, Sports associations and, coaches on winning the awards. He also appreciated their inspiring efforts both on and off the field.

President Mr. Kovind also pointed out that three out of five Khel Ratna Awardees are women, which is something that he is extremely proud of and is assured that the country is on the right path.

Key Highlights:

•Th e Sports Authority of India had informed that 65 of the 74 awardees will be attending the virtual ceremony of the National Sports Awards from its centres across the country.

• Nine award winners which also include three who have been tested positive for COVID-19 did not attend the ceremony.

• Before the ceremony, the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid floral tributes to hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, at his statue as well as at his portrait at Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.

• The Sports Minister announced the enhancement of the prize money in four of the seven categories of the National Sports and Adventure Awards.

• The ceremony was attended by awardees from Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Sonipat, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai, Itanagar, and Hyderabad.

• The Union Sports Minister congratulated the winners and mentioned that the performance of the Indian athletes has gone up internationally.

" आप सबके प्रयासों के बल पर विश्व पटल पर भारत का गौरव बढ़ता रहा है। आप सबने अपने प्रदर्शन से, सभी भारतवासियों को, सामूहिक सफलता के अहसास के अविस्मरणीय क्षण प्रदान किए हैं. "

Increased Prize Money of National Sports and Adventure Awards:

While speaking on the occasion, the Sports Minister informed that the prize money for the Sports Awards was last reviewed in 2008 but these amounts must be reviewed once every 10 years at least.

He further added that if professionals in every field see an enhancement in their earnings, the sportsperson must also get the same benefit.

The enhanced prize money of the awards is:

• The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs. 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs. 7.5 lakh.

• Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs. 15 lakh, earlier it was Rs. 5 lakh.

•Th e Dronacharya (Lifetime) awardees, who were earlier given Rs. 5 lakh will not get Rs. 15 lakh as the cash prize.

• The Dronacharya (Regular) awardees will not be given Rs. 10 lakh instead of Rs. 5 lakh.

• With the enhancement, Dhyanchand Awardees will now be given Rs. 10 lakh instead of Rs. 5 lakh.

