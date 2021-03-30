Prime Minister Modi addresses rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry ahead of assembly elections

PM Modi is scheduled to address the rallies in poll-bound states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on March 30, 2021. The elections in the three states will be taking place in a single phase on April 6, 2021.

As per the schedule which was shared by BJP, Prime Minister Modi’s day of rallies will be starting from Kerala where he addressed the public meeting at 11 am in Palakkad. For Kerala, BJP has fielded E Sreedharan, Metro Man, who had recently joined BJP from the constituency.

After Kerala, Prime Minister will be visiting Tamil Nadu where he is scheduled to address a rally in Dharapuram at 12.50 pm. After Tamil Nadu, the next stop in PM’s itinerary will be Puducherry where he will be addressing a public meeting at 4.30 pm.

Time has come for FAST development in the state: PM Modi in Kerala

Prime Minister Modi had visited Kerala in February and had also laid the foundation stones for several development projects in the state.

While backing BJP's candidate for Kerala, Metroman Sreedharan, Prime Minister Modi stated that he has done excellent work to make India modern and improved connectivity. He further added that Sreedharan devoted himself to the development of the state and is someone who is admired by everyone.

'Metroman' Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern& improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala: PM pic.twitter.com/BuKjmxwqIP — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Talking about BJP's development plans in the state, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the time has come for the FAST development in Kerala- F for Fisheries and Fertilizers, A for Ayurveda and Agriculture, S for Skill Development and Social Justice and T for Tourism and Technology.

Kerala | The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology: PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Palakkad pic.twitter.com/nH4san5cW5 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Targeting the UDF and LDF left parties in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi pointed that the parties have been in power many times in the state but their leaders still behave like goons. He added that the BJP government in the state will stop this form of violence.

Left parties have been in power here many times. But their leaders still behave like junior-level goons. Under them, political rivals are killed, hacked and beaten. BJP govt in Kerala will stop this violence: PM Modi in Kerala's Palakkad pic.twitter.com/Ta0kIIHAwF — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

In Kerala, the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sabrimala Temple were also the key issues among others.

While addressing an election rally in Kerala, the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that BJP had fulfilled all the promises that were made during the elections. He had also mentioned that BJP will be implementing CAA and the three central farm laws to reform the farming sector.

PM Modi highlights NDA's development agenda in Tamil Nadu:

From Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, the State Unit President of BJP, L Murugan will be contesting the assembly elections.

The Party’s election campaign from the constituency was launched by Prime Minister Modi on February 25, 2021. In Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to fight the elections with the ruling party and its alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- AIADMK.

The assembly elections in the state will take place in a single phase and the vote counting will be done on May 2, 2021.

PM Modi while addressing the rally in Dharampuram, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi highlighted that the state will elect a new assembly and the NDA family seeks the blessings to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. He added that BJP has a solid agenda of all-around development which is inspired by the ideals of MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji.

In a few days from now, Tamil Nadu will vote to elect a new assembly. NDA family seeks your blessing to serve the people of the state. We seek your votes based on a solid agenda of all-round development, inspired by the ideals of MGR & Amma Jayalalithaa Ji: PM Modi in Dharapuram pic.twitter.com/pIS2HrsqHL — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

While targeting the opposition parties in the state, Prime Minister Modi pointed that NDA has development agenda while on another hand DMK and Congress have their own dynasty agenda. He added that their leaders have nothing positive to offer and they hardly talk about their vision and work for Tamil Nadu.

On one hand, NDA has our development agenda, on the other hand, Congress and DMK have their our dynasty agenda: PM Narendra Modi in Dharapuram. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/PP4MpsdIOd — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Highlighting the issue of passing remarks on women, PM Modi during his address mentioned that insulting women is part of Congress-DMK culture. He pointed that a few days ago MLA candidates of DMK had passed horrible remarks against women but DMK still has not done anything to stop him.

To insult women is part of Congress-DMK culture. A few days, one of MLA candidates of DMK, Mr Dindigul Leoni made horrible remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him: PM Modi in Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/eINUZzPTgZ — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Prime Minister Modi terms elections in Puducherry as unique:

Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Puducherry after Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Puducherry, where he will address a public rally shortly. #PuducherryElections2021 pic.twitter.com/QqD6CVllEL — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Prime Minister Modi while addressing a public rally in Puducherry stated that in a long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years, the previous government had a special place. It failed at every front whether filling of medical seats, education, the welfare of SC-STs.

In long list of non-performing Congress govt over the years, previous Puducherry govt had a special place. Delhi high command govt of Puducherry failed on all fronts, take any sector - education, filling of medical seats, welfare of SC-STs, there was only loot: PM in Puducherry pic.twitter.com/hZB9mlj5So — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

While highlighting the recent political crisis in the Union Territory, Prime Minister Modi did not fail to point out that Puducherry elections 2021 will definitely be unique as the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket.

I had a reasonably long experience in politics, I have seen many elections but #PuducherryElections2021 is unique because the sitting Chief Minister has not been given a ticket: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Puducherry pic.twitter.com/Awp2jh6086 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

As the Prime Minister will be addressing a public gathering in Puducherry, it will be his second visit to the Union territory in order to campaign for the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance- NDA. On February 25, he had addressed a poll rally in UT after unveiling various centrally sponsored developmental projects.

The All India N.R. Congress, which heads the NDA in Puducherry will be contesting from 16 of the total 30 constituencies. While the other constituents AIADMK and BJP will be seeking elections from five and nine seats, respectively.