Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes in Delhi, launches Central Vista website

Prime Minister Modi on September 16, 2021, inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in Delhi. On the occasion, Prime Minister also launched the Central Vista Website.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

An integrated Command and Control Centre has also been established for managing building operations, while also working for the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

During the inauguration of Defence offices Complexes in Delhi, PM Modi interacted with the Navy, Army, Air Force and the Civilian officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Army chief General MM Naravane also present.

Defence Office Complexes: Key details • The new Defence Office Complexes will be able to accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces, including the Navy, Army and the Air Force. • The new Defence buildings will provide secure, modern and functional working spaces. Features • The new Defence Offices Complex in Delhi are state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. • One of the most defining features of the complexes is that these buildings are the use of sustainable and new construction technology known as LGSF (Light Gauge Steel Frame). It reduces the construction time from 24-30 months in the case of conventional RCC construction. • The new buildings also utilize resource-efficient green technology and promote environment-friendly practices.

PM Modi launches Central Vista Website:

Central Vista Redevelopment Project is the ongoing redevelopment to revamp Central Vista. It is India’s central administrative area which is located near Raisina Hill, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Central Vista' website.

The Central Vista Project aims to revamp Rajpath between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, create a new common central secretariat to house all the ministries, a new Parliament Building near the present one with an increased seating capacity, new residence and office for Prime Minister and Vice-President and the conversion of some of the older structures into museums.

Prime Minister Modi on New India and Central Vista

While speaking on the inauguration of Defence Office Complexes and launch of the Central Vista website, Prime Minister Modi said that today Delhi has been progressing on the lines with the ‘New India’ vision. He added that these new offices will now make it feasible for Indian armies to operate in better working conditions.

Today Delhi is progressing in line with 'New India' vision. These new Defence office complexes will now make it feasible for our armies to operate in better working conditions with all modern amenities: PM Modi at the launch of New Defence Office Complexes in Delhi.

Prime Minister slammed those who opposed the Central Vista project. He said that today world has been witnessing magnanimous Central Vista that has been established on the pedestals of modern technology and the facilities.

Prime Minister also assured that the construction of the new Parliament building will be completed in the time frame given earlier.