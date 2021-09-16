Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes in Delhi, launches Central Vista website

The new Defence Office Complexes in Delhi inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi will be able to accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces, including the Navy, Army and the Air Force.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 13:30 ISTModified On: Sep 16, 2021 13:31 IST

Prime Minister Modi on September 16, 2021, inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in Delhi. On the occasion, Prime Minister also launched the Central Vista Website.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

An integrated Command and Control Centre has also been established for managing building operations, while also working for the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

During the inauguration of Defence offices Complexes in Delhi, PM Modi interacted with the Navy, Army, Air Force and the Civilian officers.

Defence Office Complexes: Key details

The new Defence Office Complexes will be able to accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces, including the Navy, Army and the Air Force.

The new Defence buildings will provide secure, modern and functional working spaces.

Features

The new Defence Offices Complex in Delhi are state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with comprehensive security management measures.

One of the most defining features of the complexes is that these buildings are the use of sustainable and new construction technology known as LGSF (Light Gauge Steel Frame). It reduces the construction time from 24-30 months in the case of conventional RCC construction.

The new buildings also utilize resource-efficient green technology and promote environment-friendly practices.

PM Modi launches Central Vista Website:

Prime Minister Modi also launched the Central Vista Website on the occasion.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project is the ongoing redevelopment to revamp Central Vista. It is India’s central administrative area which is located near Raisina Hill, Delhi.

The Central Vista Project aims to revamp Rajpath between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, create a new common central secretariat to house all the ministries, a new Parliament Building near the present one with an increased seating capacity, new residence and office for Prime Minister and Vice-President and the conversion of some of the older structures into museums.

Prime Minister Modi on New India and Central Vista

While speaking on the inauguration of Defence Office Complexes and launch of the Central Vista website, Prime Minister Modi said that today Delhi has been progressing on the lines with the ‘New India’ vision. He added that these new offices will now make it feasible for Indian armies to operate in better working conditions.

Prime Minister slammed those who opposed the Central Vista project. He said that today world has been witnessing magnanimous Central Vista that has been established on the pedestals of modern technology and the facilities.

Prime Minister also assured that the construction of the new Parliament building will be completed in the time frame given earlier.

