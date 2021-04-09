11th to 14th April to be observed as 'Tika (Vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination: PM Modi during meeting with CMs

PM Modi interacted virtually with the Chief Ministers of various states on the Coronavirus situation in the country and the vaccination-related issues on April 8, 2021.

The meeting with the Chief Ministers has come in the wake of rising fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

As per the statement by PMO, there has been an alarming rate of growth of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 with 10 states contributing to more than 91% of cases and deaths due to COVID infection.

PM Modi’s last interaction with the Chief Ministers was on March 17, 2021. He had expressed concern over the rising cases of infections and had called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak.

PM Modi asks for suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 situation:

Prime Minister Modi in a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states on the current Coronavirus situation in the country stated that a challenging situation is emerging again. He asked for suggestions to tackle the effect of the pandemic.

While highlighting the problem of rising cases, Prime Minister Modi pointed that many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed the first wave of a peak in the cases. He added that this is a serious concern as people have become complacent and in most states administration has also relaxed.

Prime Minister during the virtual meet noted that there is a need to work on war footing again to fight the pandemic. Despite all the challenges, India has a better experience, resources, and vaccine.

PM Modi stresses on COVID-19 testing, sets target to do 70% RT-PCR tests

Prime Minister Modi during the meeting appealed to all the Chief Ministers to stress COVID-19 testing. He added that our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests and said that even though the positive cases will be high, the maximum testing must be done. Prime Minister mentioned that the proper sample collection is significant and it can be checked through proper governance.

He added that COVID-19 tracing and tracking is the only way to curb the spread of Coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Modi has suggested that we must concentrate on the micro-containment zones. He urged to use the word 'Corona Curfew' in the places where the night curfew has been imposed. He added that it will be better to start the curfew timing from 9 PM or 10 PM till 5 AM or 6 AM.

On the issue of mortality rate, PM Modi highlighted that the governments must make sure that it remains as low as possible. We also must have comprehensive data on the patient's illness as this will help in saving their lives.

11th to 14th April to be observed as 'Tika (Vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi has asked to once again create awareness about the significance of wearing a mask and for following COVID-19 safety protocol.

PM Modi during the meeting has also asked to prioritize (vaccine distribution) with what we have. He added that we won't get the result by keeping vaccines in one state. It is not right, we have to manage by thinking about the whole country.

CM of Maharashtra and Bihar attend meeting with PM Modi

5-fold strategy to curb infections:

Prime Minister Modi on April 4 had chaired a high-level meeting for reviewing the Coronavirus situation as well as the ongoing vaccination program in the country.

During the meeting, he mentioned the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination and added that if implemented with commitment and seriousness, will be effective in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

PM Had also directed the central teams of clinicians and public health specialists to be sent to Maharashtra because of the high caseload and deaths in the state. Likewise, the teams to be sent to Chhattisgarh and Punjab due to the disproportionate number of deaths being reported.

COVID-19 cases in India:

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 1.26,789 new cases of Coronavirus infection, 685 deaths, and 59,258 discharges in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,29,28,574

Total recoveries: 1,18,51,393

Active cases: 9,10,319

Death toll: 1,66,862



Apart from Delhi and Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have also been recording the highest-daily surge in Coronavirus infection.