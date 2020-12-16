Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Modi lights up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war

Prime Minister Modi on December 16, 2020 lighted up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial in Delhi to start the 50th anniversary celebration of India’s victory in 1971 Indo-Pakistan war which led to creation of Bangladesh.

In an official release, the Defence Ministry stated that in December 1971, the Indian armed forced secured a historic victory over the army of Pakistan, which led to the creation of Nation- Bangladesh. The 1971 war also resulted in the largest military surrender after the Second World War. On December 16, India will be celebrating the 50 years of Indo-Pak war which is also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events have also been planned for this day.

PM Modi was received by the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, at the venue. PM, Tri-Service Chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff also laid wreath and paid the homage to the fallen soldiers of the war.

Lighting of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal by PM Modi:

• Prime Minister Modi to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 lighted up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of National War Memorial.

• Four victory mashaals has been lit from the eternal flame and they will be carried to various parts of the country including to the villages of MahaVir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra Awardees of 1971 war.

• The soil from these villages of the awardees and from those areas where the major battles were fought in 1971 will be brought to National War Memorial.

Events to celebrate the day:

Various commemorative events will be conducted on this day. To celebrate the occasion war Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated. Events such as seminars, band displays, equipment displays, exhibitions, conclave, film festivals and adventure activities have been planned.

Shripad Naik, Minister of Defence for State as well as other senior military and civil officials of the Defence Ministry will also be present on the occasion.

1971 Indo-Pak war and Bangladesh Liberation: Background

This war was the confrontation between the military of India and Pakistan that took place during East Pakistan’s Liberation war from December 3, 1971 to December 16, 1971. The Indian and Pakistani militaries clashed during this war and it ended after the Pakistani Military signed the Instrument of Surrender.

On March 27, 1971, then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi had extended the Indian government’s complete support for the independence struggle of Bengali citizens of East Pakistan as they faced systematic targeted killings and violence from the majority living in West Pakistan.

The build- up resistance in East Pakistan eventually led to a strong wave of India-supported Bangladeshi Nationalism and Liberation and a new nation was born as a result of the undertaken by the Indian Army.

The Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, after facing defeat in 1971 war, along with his 93000 troops, had surrendered to the allied forces which also included the Indian Army.