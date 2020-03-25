Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus; Queen Elizabeth II in good health

Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently under quarantine at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. The 71-year old and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla are under self-isolation at the royal estate. The Duchess has been tested negative for the Covid-19.

As per the information shared by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and is otherwise in good health. The tests were carried out by the NHS, Aberdeenshire.

The Buckingham Palace added that the Queen last saw her son, Prince Charles on March 12 and was in good health. Queen Elizabeth II is following the advice of doctors for her welfare.

UK approves extension of visas of stranded Indians till May 31

PM Boris Johnson-led UK government granted the visa extension to stranded Indians until May 31, 2020. The extension of visa came as a relief for Indians whose visas were to expire soon and who could not leave the country due to travel restrictions.

Spread of Coronavirus in the UK

So far, the United Kingdom has reported over 8000 confirmed cases of deadly Coronavirus with over 420 deaths. The country went into the complete lockdown on March 23, 2020 for three weeks in order to contain the increasing number of Coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of all nonessential businesses in the country during the lockdown.