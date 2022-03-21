Punjab Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Check Full List of Cabinet Ministers with Portfolios

Punjab Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has kept Home Department, Harpal Cheema has been appointed as Punjab's new Finance Minister and Dr Vijay Singla has been appointed as the new Health Minister.

Ten AAP MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of Punjab on March 19, 2022. This came three days after AAP's Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a historic ceremony at Khatkar Kalan.

The new Punjab CM chaired the first cabinet meeting on March 19th after the oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers. He said after the meeting that the Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month.

He assured that as promised before the election, his government's top priority will be to create jobs opportunities for the state's youth.

Full List of Punjab Cabinet Ministers 2022 with Department

Bhagwant Mann (Chief Minister)- Home

1. Harpal Singh Cheema (Dirba)- Finance Minister

2. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Barnala)- Education Minister

3. Dr Vijay Singla (Mansa) - Health Minister

4. Harjot S Bains (Anandpur Sahib)- Law & Tourism Minister

5. Dr Baljit Kaur (Malout)- Social Security, Women & Child Development

6. Harbhajan Singh ETO (Jandiala)- Power Minister

7. Lal Chand Kataruchak (Bhoa)- Food & Supply Dept

8. Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala)- Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

9. Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti)- Transport Minister

10. Brahm Shankar Zimpa (Hoshiarpur)- Water and Disaster Managment Ministry.

Punjab Assembly Speaker 2022

Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been elected as the Speaker of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Who is education minister of Punjab?

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is the new Punjab Education Minister. The 32-year-old is an AAP MLA from Barnala constituency.

Who is the home minister of Punjab?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has kept Home Department with himself.

Background

The Punjab Cabinet Ministers' swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on March 19, 2022.

The Punjab Cabinet can have a maximum of 18 Ministers including the Chief Minister. The state government can expand to include more ministers in the near future.