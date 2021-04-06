Punjab Kings Team Profile: IPL 2021: Check Punjab Kings full squad, past records, batsmen and wicket-keeper of the team

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Kings XI Punjab in its new identity which is ‘Punjab Kings’.

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 14:06 ISTModified On: Apr 6, 2021 14:06 IST
Punjab Kings Team Profile 2021

Gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2021, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) is one of the eight franchise cricket team that was formed in 2008.

Based in Mohali, Chandigarh, Punjab, the franchise is jointly owned by Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul. The team will be led by Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman KL Rahul and coached by Anil Kumble.

 The team has never won the IPL title but did reach the finals in the IPL 2014.

Kings XI Punjab will now be ‘Punjab Kings’

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Kings XI Punjab in its new identity which is ‘Punjab Kings’. The new brand name and logo, a roaring lion, is symbolic of the team’s dynamic Punjabi provenance and their spirit of fighting against all odds.

Punjab Kings Full Squad: IPL 2021

KL Rahul (C&WK), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande,Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel,Mandeep Singh,Mayank Agarwal,Mohammed Shami,Murugan Ashwin,Nicholas Pooran (WK),Prabsimran Singh,Ravi Bishnoi,Sarfaraz Khan,Dawid Malan,Jhye Richardson,Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith,Moises Henriques,Jalaj Saxena,Utkarsh Singh,Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Retained Players: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh,Ravi Bishnoi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon

Batsmen

Bowlers

All-Rounders

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Mayank Agarwal

Arshdeep Singh

Chris Gayle

KL Rahul (C)

Nicholas Pooran

Chris Jordan

Darshan Nalkande

Prabhsimran Singh

Shahrukh Khan

Harpreet Brar

Deepak Hooda

 

Sarfaraz Khan

Ishan Porel

Mandeep Singh

 

Dawid Malan

Mohammed Shami

Moises Henriques

 

 

Murugan Ashwin

Jalaj Saxena

 

 

Ravi Bishnoi

Fabian Allen

 

 

Jhye Richardson

Saurabh Kumar

 

 

Riley Meredith

 

 

 

Utkarsh Singh

 

 

Punjab Kings: Past Records

Year

League Table Position

Final Position

2008

2nd out of 8

Semifinalists (3rd)

2009

5th out of 8

5th

2010

8th out of 8

8th

2011

5th out of 10

5th

2012

6th out of 9

6th

2013

6th out of 9

6th

2014

1st out of 8

Runners Up

2015

8th out of 8

8th

2016

8th out of 8

8th

2017

5th out of 8

5th

2018

7th out of 8

7th

2019

6th out of 8

6th

2020

6th out of 8

6th

 

