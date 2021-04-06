Punjab Kings Team Profile: IPL 2021: Check Punjab Kings full squad, past records, batsmen and wicket-keeper of the team

Gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2021, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) is one of the eight franchise cricket team that was formed in 2008.

Based in Mohali, Chandigarh, Punjab, the franchise is jointly owned by Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul. The team will be led by Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman KL Rahul and coached by Anil Kumble.

The team has never won the IPL title but did reach the finals in the IPL 2014.

Kings XI Punjab will now be ‘Punjab Kings’

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Kings XI Punjab in its new identity which is ‘Punjab Kings’. The new brand name and logo, a roaring lion, is symbolic of the team’s dynamic Punjabi provenance and their spirit of fighting against all odds.

Punjab Kings Full Squad: IPL 2021

KL Rahul (C&WK), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande,Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel,Mandeep Singh,Mayank Agarwal,Mohammed Shami,Murugan Ashwin,Nicholas Pooran (WK),Prabsimran Singh,Ravi Bishnoi,Sarfaraz Khan,Dawid Malan,Jhye Richardson,Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith,Moises Henriques,Jalaj Saxena,Utkarsh Singh,Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Retained Players: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh,Ravi Bishnoi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon

Batsmen Bowlers All-Rounders Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Mayank Agarwal Arshdeep Singh Chris Gayle KL Rahul (C) Nicholas Pooran Chris Jordan Darshan Nalkande Prabhsimran Singh Shahrukh Khan Harpreet Brar Deepak Hooda Sarfaraz Khan Ishan Porel Mandeep Singh Dawid Malan Mohammed Shami Moises Henriques Murugan Ashwin Jalaj Saxena Ravi Bishnoi Fabian Allen Jhye Richardson Saurabh Kumar Riley Meredith Utkarsh Singh

Punjab Kings: Past Records