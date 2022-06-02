Rajesh Gera appointed National Informatics Centre DG 

NIC DG: Rajesh Gera took over as the Director General of National Informatics Centre (NIC) on May 31, 2022. He was earlier serving as the Deputy Director General in NIC. He has been associated with NIC for more than 31 years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment to the post of Director General, NIC. Rajesh Gera has previously headed several prominent divisions in the NIC including satellite network division, video conferencing division and aadhaar authentication division.

About Rajesh Gera

He has also headed several divisions under ministry of health, ministry of ayush, ministry of corporate affairs, Niti Aayog, PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, President Secretariat, Labour and Employment Informatics Division and National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) Project.

He had been on deputation in the Defence Ministry as CEO, DPIT from August 11, 2018 till August 31, 2020 and joined back at NIC as Deputy Director General (DDG) on September 1, 2020.

Shri Rajesh Gera completed his B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) with Honors in 1984 from IIT Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University.

National Informatics Centre

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is a government organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

It was established in 1976 by late N Shesagiri under the Electonics Commission of India. It was later moved under the planning commission of India and then it came under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The centre was established with the key objective of providing technology-driven solutions to central and state governments.

The centre provides IT Consultancy, infrastructure, IT Services not limited to design, architecting, development and implementation of IT Systems to central and state governments.

It enables delivery of government services to Citizens and pioneering the initiatives of Digital India.

