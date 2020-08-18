Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Mariappan Thangavelu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

The National Sports Awards Committee has recommended the names of cricketer Rohit Sharma, table tennis champion Manika Batra, Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu and wrestler Vinesh Phogat for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the selection panel on August 18, 2020. The selection panel had met to decide the on National Sports Awards including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Arjuna award and other national sports awards.

•The selection committee comprised the likes of former Hockey captain Sardar Singh and former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

•The selection panel had met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters.

•The selection committee has recommended the names of four sportspersons for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award- Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra and Mariappan Thangavelu.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the leading Indian batsman has been recognised for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat. He is India's vice-captain in the limited-overs format. He created the historic record of becoming the first-ever cricketer to score five centuries during the ICC 2019 ODI World Cup. He was also named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2019.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat has been recognised for her gold medal victories in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and the bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Mariappan Thangavelu

Thangavelu has been recognised for his gold medal win during the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the T42 high jump category.

Manika Batra

The TT star has been recognised for her remarkable run in the 2018 when she had won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze in women's singles in Asian Games.

Background

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is India's highest and most prestigious sporting honour. In 2016, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Sakshi Malik, shooter Jitu Rai and gymnast Dipa Karmakar had been collectively awarded the top honour.

Rohit Sharma will join the elite list of cricketers to ever receive the top sporting honour after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.