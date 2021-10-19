Rojgar Bazaar 2.0: Delhi govt set to launch app to offer jobs – All you need to know

The Delhi Government is set to launch the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India. The government has floated tenders on October 14, 2021, for the development of the portal. The government had launched the Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 in 2020 that served as a useful platform for youths looking for jobs and small businesses looking for skilled workers in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 will be a first-of-its-kind innovative platform launched by any state government to offer employment-related services seamlessly to its citizens.

What is Rojgar Bazaar 2.0?

Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 is a digital job matching platform in India that will offer entry-level jobs. The app will work on an Artificial Intelligence-based job matching system to offer end-to-end employment-related information to job seekers in Delhi. The app will be launched by the Delhi Government. Tenders for the app have been issued by the Delhi Government on October 14, 2021.

What will Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 offer?

The app will offer services relating to skill training, job-matching, and career guidance. The platform will also offer a range of other critical services including skilling, skill credentialing, career guidance, and automated analytics services.

The Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 aims at enhancing the job-matching process as well as the ability of job seekers to find meaningful employment opportunities. Services such as career guidance and skilling will help to find an aspirational career while a strong analytics platform will offer the Government data to frame policies in a better way.

The app will also offer services to unorganized workers as well. The Delhi government will institutionalize physical centres to aid the unorganized workers to gain access to the platform who usually are unable to access digital platforms.

About Rojgar Bazaar 1.0

The Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 app was launched by the Delhi Government in August 2020. The app became a ‘lifeline’ for the unemployed population as well as small businesses in Delhi, especially during the COVID pandemic.

The first edition of the Rojgar Bazaar app features over 10 lakh jobs and 14 lakh job-seekers on the portal. As per Delhi Government, Amazon, HDFC, and Flipkart have also made registrations on the portal.