Samudrayaan Mission: India’s first unique manned ocean mission – All you need to know

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on October 29, 2021, launched India’s first manned ocean mission Samudrayaan at the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai. With this launch of the Unique Ocean Mission, India joined the elite club of nations such as the US, Russia, France, Japan, and China to have niche technology and vehicles to carry out subsea activities. This will open up more growth avenues to explore ocean resources for clean energy, drinking water, and blue economy.

What is Samudrayaan Mission? Samudrayaan mission is India’s first unique manned ocean mission that aims to send men into the deep sea in a submersible vehicle for deep-ocean exploration and mining of rare minerals. The 200-crores Samudrayaan Mission will send three persons in a manned submersible vehicle MATSYA 6000 to a depth of 6000 metres into the sea for deep underwater studies. Submarines go only about 200 metres. The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) had announced the Samudrayaan mission in sync with the Gaganyaan mission of ISRO that aims to send a manned mission into space by 2022. The NIOT had announced the Samudrayaan Mission in 2019 and its launch was expected by 2021-22. The Samudrayaan mission is a part of the Rs 6000-crores Deep Ocean Mission. The proposal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) on the ‘Deep Ocean Mission’ was approved on June 16, 2021, by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. The Deep Ocean Mission aims to explore the deep ocean for resources, develop deep-sea technologies for sustainable use of ocean resources, and support the Blue Economy Initiatives of the Indian Government.

Samudrayaan Mission: MATSYA 6000 – Key Points

The manned submersible vehicle MATSYA 6000 under the Samudrayaan Mission will facilitate the Ministry of Earth Sciences, MoES in conducting deep ocean exploration of resources such as gas hydrates, polymetallic manganese nodules, hydro-thermal sulfides, and cobalt crusts which are located at an approximate depth between 1000 and 5500 metres.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) have indigenously developed the manned submersible MATSYA 6000 with a depth capability of 6000 metres under the umbrella of Deep Ocean Mission.

The submersible has been developed with an operational endurance of 12 hours and systems to support emergency endurance up to 96 hours. The submersible vehicle MATSYA 6000 is capable of crawling on the sea bed at a depth of 6 km for 72 hours.

The submersible will crawl at the deep seafloor with 6-degree freedom using a battery-powered propulsion system for 4 hours at 6000 metre depth.

Trials and certification of MATSYA 6000

The preliminary design of MATSYA 6000 has been completed and the realization of the vehicle has been ongoing with various organizations including ISRO, IITM, and DRDO.

Measuring a 2.1-meter diameter Titanium Alloy Personnel Sphere, the MATSYA 6000 will be ready for sea trials of 500 metre rated shallow water by the end of 2022-23. It will be ready for qualification trials by December 2024.

The system design, subcomponents functionality, concept of operation, integrity, failure mode analysis, and emergency rescue are reviewed and certified under the rules of the International Association of Classification and Certification Society for man-rated usage of manned submersible at a depth of 6000 metres.

Significance of Samudrayaan Mission

The Samudrayaan Mission is not increasing the scientific capacity of India but also building the national esteem of India.

With the success of the Samudrayaan Mission, India will join the league of developed countries in the exploration of the deep ocean and resources.

Developed countries have already carried out similar ocean missions. India could be the 1st country among the developing nations to carry out a deep ocean mission.