Actor-Director Satish Kaushik Passes Away owing to Heart Attack, Celebrities Lament over the loss

Indian Cinema Actor and Filmmaker Satish Chandra Kaushik left for his eternal abode today i.e. March 09, 2023 (Thursday). He was declared dead in the first flush of the morning. He reported uneasiness and told his driver to take him to the City Hospital. On his way to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, he took his last breath while the cause of death is claimed to be Heart Attack.

It has been informed to the media that the legendary actor was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of pain and discomfort. The driver rushed him to the hospital and he died during the travel at the age of 66. The deceased relics are presently at the Fortis Hospital of Gurugram and will be taken to Mumbai once the postmortem report is finished

Social Media websites are flooded with posts by famous figures from the Film Industry along with the late actor’s countless fans in his memory. Many people know Satish Kaushik as only an actor and comedian however, he has played different roles like producer, screenwriter and director.

Film Industry in Shock

Indian director Hansal Mehta along with renowned actors Soni Razdan, Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut commemorated Veteran Actor Satish Kaushik and regarded him with words such as a "kind man" and "gentle soul" who continues to be an invaluable gem of the industry.

Notable Roles in Films

The epic actor who entertained everyone through his efforts for decades, Satish Kaushik is popularly known for his role as “Calendar” in the Bollywood Anil Kapoor starrer film “Mr India”. In addition to this, he has directed multiple movies like “Tere Naam” (2003), “Kaagaz” (2021), and “Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja” (1993), among others.

In his last moments, he is seen enjoying yesterday’s Holi party 2023 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s house. He had planned to make a sequel to his blockbuster movie, “Tere Naam”.

His Cinematic Works/ Achievements

Late Satish Kaushik has scripted several works in the Film Industry. He has made a significant place in everyone’s hearts with his humour and artistic skills. Here are some of the biggest achievements of his life that he made through his contributions.

Played the character of “Pappu Pager” in “Deewana Mastana”

Role of "Chanu Ahmed" in the British film “Brick Lane” (2007) directed by Sarah Gavron

Won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for “Ram Lakhan” (1990)

Won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Saajan Chale Sasural (1997)

In theatre, he played “Salesman Ramlal” for the play “Willy Loman”, an adaptation of Arthur Miller’s novel “Death of a Salesman”

Dialogue Writing for comedy classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” (1983)

Condolences on Social Media Handles

Various personalities and even ministers took to Twitter and other online accounts to extend their heartfelt condolences for the great actor Satish Kaushik. His close friend and batchmate at the National School of Drama (NSD), the famous actor Anupam Kher expressed his love and condolences by asserting that he was in Delhi at a friend’s home and all of a sudden felt uneasy. However, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on his way to the hospital.

Earlier he shared that Death is the ultimate truth of this world and wished to write about his closest friend someday. He remembers 45 years of deep friendship with him.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Narendra Modi is agonized over his demise and posted that Satish Kaushik was a creative genius and his works will continue to win the hearts of all.

Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2023

Indian Film Director Madhur Bhandakar wrote that he is shocked to hear the news of the legendary actor’s demise. He will be missed by millions of fans and followers. Madhur goes on by saying that he was a very lively person.

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

Kangana Ranaut tweets him as her "biggest cheerleader" and misses him immensely. She says that he was “a very kind and genuine man”.

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

