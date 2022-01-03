Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: All you need to know about India’s first female teacher

Savitribai Phule birth anniversary: Savitribai Phule birth anniversary is observed every year on January 3. Savitribai was one of India’s foremost social reformers and was also one of the first modern women to have become a teacher at the time when girls were not allowed to be educated and attend schools. Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831, and this year India celebrates her 191st birth anniversary. Savitribai Phule’s contribution was not only in facilitating women's education in India but she is also remembered for her work to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of the people based on their gender and caste in India.

On Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary on January 3, know about the achievements, history, and significance of Savitribai Phule in shaping women's education as well as other social reforms in India.

Savitribai Phule, the social reformer who is considered one of India’s first female educationists, did not just preach the importance of education & equality, she lived it. Today, on her 191st birth anniversary, let's celebrate this crusader of gender justice #MyGovMorningMusings pic.twitter.com/vt6yBqKJsm — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 3, 2022

Who was Savitribai Phule?

Savitribai Phule was an Indian reformer, poet, and educationist from Maharashtra in a pre-Independent India.

Phule was born on January 3, 1831, in the village of Naigaon in Maharashtra. Savitribai Phule was the eldest daughter of Lakshmi and Khandoji Nevase Patil. Along with being a social reformer, Phule was also an eminent author and poet. In 1854, she published Kavya Phule and Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar in 1892.

Savitribai Phule also wrote a poem titled, 'Go, Get Education' in which the social reformer encouraged those who have been oppressed to free themselves by obtaining an education.

Savitribai Phule: An ardent feminist

Because of her own experience and work, Savitribai Phule became a feminist and is also regarded as the mother of Indian feminism. Phule established the Mahila Seva Mandal in order to raise awareness towards the issues concerning women's rights. Phule also called for a gathering place for women that was free of caste discrimination or any other kind of discrimination.

Savitribai Phule opened a shelter for women which was called 'Home for the prevention of Infanticide', where the Brahmin widows were able to safely deliver their children and leave them in the shelter to be adopted if they so desired.

Who trained Savitribai Phule?

At the time of her marriage to Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai was illiterate. Jyptirao Phule educated her at their home. After she completed her primary education with her husband, her further education became the responsibility of his friends.

Later Savitribai Phule also enrolled herself in two teacher's training program. Given her training, Savitribai Phule may have been the first Indian woman teacher and headmistress. After completing her education, Savirtibai started teaching girls in Pune.

Savirtibai Phule Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts about Savirtibai Phule

1. Savitribai Phule, who is regarded as the first female teacher in India, had along with her husband founded one of the first Indian schools for girls in Pune, Maharashtra in 1848.

2. Savirtibai Phule is regarded as one of the eminent figures of the social reform movement in Maharashtra as she also worked towards abolishing the rigorous and unfair caste and gender practices.

3. Phule played a significant role towards mobilizing women for the national movement which was predominantly dominated by men.

4. Apart from being a social reformer, an education, and a philanthropist, Savirtibai Phule was also a prolific Marathi writer.

5. Along with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule has also become an icon in particular for the backward classes.