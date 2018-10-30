The Supreme Court of India on October 30, 2018 modified its earlier order fixing a time slot of 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. The apex court stated that the timing will be changed in places like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but will not exceed two hours a day. The decision was taken by a SC bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan. The bench also observed that the direction for permitting the use of green crackers was only meant for the Delhi-NCR region and not for pan India.

The ruling came while the top court was hearing several applications filed by the Tamil government and firecracker manufacturers seeking modification and clarification of its October 23 order. The Tamil Nadu government had on October 29 urged the apex court to allow firecrackers to be burst on Diwali morning in accordance with religious practices in the state, besides the already permitted 8 pm to 10 pm period. The counsel appearing on behalf of the firecracker manufacturers told the court that it was not possible to come up with green crackers this Diwali since there was no set composition for manufacturing them.