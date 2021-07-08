Scientists from Punjab University discover new plant species in Antarctica

A team of botanists from the Central University of Punjab (CUPB), Bhatinda have discovered a new native plant species of moss from Eastern Antarctica.

Dr Felix Bast, CUPB Polar & Marine Biologist, HoD, Department of Botany, CUPB, found the plant species of moss on rocks near Bharati station at Larsemann Hills, East Antarctica during his expedition visit in Indian Antarctic Mission 2016-17.

The botanists have named the species ‘Bryum Bharatiensis’.

The peer-reviewed paper about the discovery of the new species Bryum Bharatiensis’ in Antarctica has been accepted to be published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity, a leading international journal.

How was the new plant species discovered?

•Dr Felix Bast, CUPB Polar & Marine Biologist, HoD, Department of Botany, CUPB, had gone on India’s 36th expedition visit to Antarctica in 2016-17.

•During this expedition, samples of the moss plant were collected. After returning from the expedition, Dr Bast along with PhD student Wahid Ul Rahman and Dr Kriti Gupta, HoD, Department of Botany, DAV College, Bhatinda, studied the samples through extensive taxonomic assessments.

•The scientists spent 5 years conducting the sequencing of the plant’s DNA, comparing it with 100 other plant species. Since the collection of samples in 2017, the scientists were able to confirm that the new species of the moss plant from Antarctica had been discovered for the first time.

First and only plant species discovered from Indian Antarctic Mission

•Dr Bast confirmed that the new species ‘Bryum Bharatiensis’ is the first and only plant species discovered till now under the Indian Antarctic Mission.

•The first station under the mission was set up in 1984 but was abandoned in 1990 due to its submergence under the ice.

•In 1989, Maitri station was set up, and later in 2012, Bharati station was set up. The new species was found near Bharati station at Larsemann Hills, East Antarctica.

How does moss survive in Antarctica?

•The scientists explained that the moss gets dried up as it gets covered under the ice during winters in Antarctica but it grows back by soaking the melting water during summers in Antarctica.