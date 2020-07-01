SDMC, NTPC Ltd. and Indian Oil sign MoU for Waste to Energy Plant in Delhi

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on June 30 on Waste to Energy Plant in Okhla, Delhi between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd., Indian Oil, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Under the MoU, Indian Oil, NTPC, and SDMC will come together to develop a demonstration Waste to Energy Plant at Okhla landfill site with the use of Gasification Technology.

The Memorandum was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Power RK Singh, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, SDMC Mayor Anamika, Delhi LG Anil Baijlal and SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati through video conferencing.

Objective for setting up a plant:

Under Waste to Energy Plant project, the plant will be able to process 50 tonnes per day of Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) which will be segregated from Municipal Solid Waste to produce Syn Gas. This Syn Gas will be then utilized to generate about 1MW electricity.

Key Highlights:

• For the project, SDMC will be providing one- acre land in the Okhla landfill site on lease to Indian Oil for setting up the plant.

• The South Corporation will purchase the power that will be generated by the plant at a mutually agreed rate and will be able to save an amount of Rs. 2.6 crore because of the purchase of power from the proposed plant.

• There will be an investment of 50% each by the NTPC and Indian Oil towards the capital cost in setting up a plant.

• Indian Oil will be responsible for facilitating the technology for the plant and also identify technology partner for Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) of the plant. It will also handle the operation of the proposed facility.

• NTPC will be responsible for providing a technology review for electricity generation and evacuation.

How setting up a waste to energy plant will help?

As Delhi generates 10,000 tonnes of waste every day, it becomes a daunting challenge to manage and process the entire quantity of waste. Setting up of Waste to Energy Plant will go a long way in the production of generating electricity, enriched organic manure, and treatment of effluent waste.

The initiative will help the municipality in achieving 100% waste processing. As per SDMC Mayor Anamika, in the future, the government will try to replicate such plants in other areas also. She added that this plant will be an indigenous solution for the problem of solid waste.