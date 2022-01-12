South African all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

South African all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on January 12, 2022. The 34-year-old informed me that he would be bringing the curtains down on his 9-year old international cricket career to take up a coaching role.

The all-rounder made the announcement on his social media with a post that read, "Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small… it's been a fun ride!" Morris informed in his post that he would be taking up a coaching role at Titan's, South African domestic side.

Chris Morris has represented South Africa in 69 international matches, including 4 Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is. He had made his Test debut in 2016 against England, ODI debut in 2013 against Pakistan and T20I debut in 2012.

Chris Morris Test/ ODI/ T20I Debut

Test Debut- January 2, 2016 ( SA vs Eng)

Last Test- July 27, 2017 ( SA vs Eng)

ODI Debut- June 10, 2013 ( SA vs Pak)

Last ODI - July 6, 2019 ( SA vs Aus)

T20I Debut- December 21, 2012 ( SA vs NZ)

Last T20I- March 24, 2019 ( SA vs SL)

Chris Morris Test, ODI, T20I Batting Stats

Chris Morris Batting Stats Competition Test ODI T20I Matches 4 42 23 Runs scored 173 467 133 100s/50s 0/1 0/1 0/1 4s/6s 25/0 36/15 12/5 Top score 69 62 55

Chris Morris Test, ODI, T20I Bowling Stats

Chris Morris Bowling Stats Competition Test ODI T20I Balls bowled 623 1,894 498 Wickets 12 48 34 Best bowling 3/38 4/31 4/27 Catches/stumpings 5/– 9/– -

Chris Morris Cricket Career: Know in 5 points

1. Chris Morris was South Africa's highest wicket-taker during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, finishing with 13 wickets.

2. Morris's performance in the shorter formats of the game has been the highlight of his career.

3. His death bowling earned him a popular name across the domestic T20 circuit.

4. He was the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most expensive player. He was bought for Rs. 16.25 crores by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 auction.

5. He has picked up a total of 290 wickets including 48 in ODIs and 12 wickets in 4 Tests.