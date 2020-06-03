Sports Ministry launches Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated 25-day Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme for Community Coaches and 15,000 PE Teachers across India. The Programme has been launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Kiren Rijiju defined the programme as a critical and far-reaching initiative that will boost India’s hopes of becoming a powerful force in the field of sports. He also appreciated the rising level of fitness among the people in India and heaped praise on Fit India Movement.

The guest speakers during the inaugural session were Professor Darlene Kulka, Vice-President of the International Council of Sports Science and Physical Education, and Professor Rosa Lopez De’Amico, President of the International Association of Physical Education and Sports for Women.

Launch of Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme:

The Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju during the inauguration of the programme stated that earlier physical education at school used to be an ad-hoc arrangement and was never given much importance. But if India desires to be a sporting superpower, we will need to create a culture of sports in the country.

He further added that PE teachers and community coaches play a big role in reaching every child in every corner of the country as well as motivating them to take up fitness and sports as part of their daily life. If the culture of sports will be developed, champions will emerge automatically.

He informed that the Ministry of sports will work closely with the HRD Ministry and the programme will be taken to every school in India, as fitness must be a part of daily life and not something optional.

While talking about the Fit India movement, Kiren Rijiju mentioned that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned the Fit India Movement, it has certainly created an impact on the citizens. Everyone knew that fitness is important but with the help of movement, people have been encouraged to take up fitness as a way of life.

The speakers present during the launch of the programme also talked about the importance of not only making physical education classes in school better but also making PE teachers well-trained for the job so as to ensure that there is maximum output from the children they are training.

Course module of the programme:

The course module of the Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme launched by the Sports Ministry will equip the community coaches and PE Teachers with the right set of knowledge and skills. It will help children of all ages to take on a variety of fitness-related activities and to conduct age-appropriate fitness tests.

The participants of the programme will also be exposed to an exclusive session by an international expert every day beside the regular sessions to be conducted by eminent educationists in the field of fitness and physical education.