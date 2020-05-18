Sri Lanka Cricket plans to resume by hosting India and Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been planning to resume cricket in the country by hosting India and Bangladesh in July 2020. The cricket will be resumed only if both the countries will approve the proposal.

As per SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, inquiries have been made from both India and Bangladesh boards, and responses have been awaited. But as of now, the series hasn’t been postponed.

SLC CEO also informed that Sri Lanka has already postponed two home tours- a limited over series against South Africa and a two-test series against England, which may now take place in January 2021.

Key Highlights:

• Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the tour to Sri Lanka.

• The touring will involve substantial logistical challenges which will include player quarantine measures in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on May 17 had informed that given the restrictions on air travel movement people till May 31, BCCI has been planning on waiting further before organising a skill-based training camp for the contracted players.

• Nizamuddin Chowdhary, the BCB CEO, informed that the cricket board has been in conversation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and will ask the players if they are prepared before confirming the tour.

• BCB CEO also mentioned that the board will have to look into the traveling restrictions in Bangladesh as well as quarantine protocols in both the countries. He further added that the players will get back to training but the board will have to figure out other details about this tour.

Sri Lanka considers to be ready for the tour:

As the curfews have begun to ease in Sri Lanka, SLC believed that the mid-year series will be viable. The country has reported fewer than 500 active cases of COVID-19 pandemic on the island and the numbers have remained steady for roughly two weeks.

The Indian cricket team was due to visit Sri Lanka in late June 2002 for three T20Is and three ODIs. It was then followed by Bangladesh which was scheduled to play three Tests in Sri Lanka as a part of the World Test Championship.