SUJALAM Campaign launched: What are ODF Villages? How are they part of this campaign - All You Need to Know

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on August 25, 2021 launched the 'SUJALAM' campaign, which is a 100-day campaign aimed to create more and more open defecation-free (ODF) villages across the country.

SUJALAM Campaign has been started by undertaking wastewater management at the village level through the creation of 1 million soak-pits and greywater management activities.

The campaign will help in the management of wastewater, which will in turn help revive the water bodies. The disposal of wastewater and clogging of water bodies in the villages remains to be one of the major problems.

Aim

The main aim of the SUJALAM Campaign is to achieve open defecation-free (ODF plus) status in a short time for villages across the country in an accelerated manner.

SUJALAM Campaign: Key Highlights

•SUJALAM Campaign will run for 100 days as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

•The campaign will mainly focus on building the desired infrastructure such as soak-pits for greywater management in villages.

•The campaign will also aim to enable sustainable management of water bodies.

•It will also boost the momentum of Swachcha Bharat Mission Grameen (SBMG) phase-2 activities through community participation.

•It will also increase awareness about ODF-plus activities and ensure the long-term maintenance and sustainability of built infrastructure.

What is Grey Water? Greywater refers to domestic wastewater that is generated in households or office buildings from streams without fecal contamination. Greywater includes all streams of water except wastewater from toilets. The sources of greywater include showers, sinks, baths, dishwashers and washing machines.

Key Action Points under SUJALAM Campaign

•The main activities that will be organised under the campaign in the villages include:

•Organizing community consultations, Khuli Baithaks and gram sabha meetings to analyze the current situation

•Pass resolution to maintain ODF sustainability

•Achieve desired number of soak-pits to manage the greywater

•Develop a '100-day' plan to undertake sustainability and soak-pit construction-related activities, the release added.

•Construct required number of soak pits

•Retrofit toilets where needed through IEC and community mobilization

•Ensure all newly emerging Households in the village have access to toilets

Significance

SUJALAM Campaign will aim to use the platform of awareness and behaviour change achieved under the first phase of the SBMG and focus on sustaining the same along with achieving visual cleanliness by the way of SLW Management.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.