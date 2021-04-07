Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Profile IPL 2021: Check Full squad, past wins, past records, player details

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 7, 2021 11:25 ISTModified On: Apr 7, 2021 11:46 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Profile IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad is a franchise cricket team that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team was founded in 2012 when the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers team was terminated by the IPL. The owner of the franchise is Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and Founder of the Sun TV Network.

The Sunrisers also called as ‘Orange Army’, debuted in the IPL in 2013. The team is currently coached by Trevor Bayliss and captained by David Warner. Under the captainship of David Warner, the Sunrisers had bagged the IPL title in 2016.

In the IPL 2021, the Sunrisers will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match on April 11, 2021, in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: IPL 2021

David Warner (C), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, WriddhimanSaha (WK), JagadeeshaSuchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Retained Players: David Warner,Abdul Samad,Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder,Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma,Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, WriddhimanSaha, Jason Roy

New Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Released Players: Prithviraj Yarra, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka

Batsmen

Bowlers

All-Rounders

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

David Warner (C)

Basil Thampi

Abhishek Sharma

Jonny Bairstow

Abdul Samad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jason Holder

Shreevats Goswami

Kane Williamson

Rashid Khan

Mohammad Nabi

WriddhimanSaha

Manish Pandey

Sandeep Sharma

Vijay Shankar

 

Priyam Garg

Shahbaz Nadeem

Kedar Jadhav

 

Virat Singh

Siddarth Kaul

 

 

Jagadeesha Suchith

Khaleel Ahmed

 

 

Jason Roy

T Natarajan

 

 

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

 

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Past Wins

Year

Opponent

Result

2016

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top Records

Year

Final Position

2013

Playoffs (4th)

2014

6th

2015

6th

2016

Champions

2017

Playoffs (4th)

2018

Runners-Up

2019

Playoffs (4th)

2020

Playoffs (3rd)

