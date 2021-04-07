Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Profile IPL 2021: Check Full squad, past wins, past records, player details

Sunrisers Hyderabad is a franchise cricket team that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team was founded in 2012 when the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers team was terminated by the IPL. The owner of the franchise is Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and Founder of the Sun TV Network.

The Sunrisers also called as ‘Orange Army’, debuted in the IPL in 2013. The team is currently coached by Trevor Bayliss and captained by David Warner. Under the captainship of David Warner, the Sunrisers had bagged the IPL title in 2016.

In the IPL 2021, the Sunrisers will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match on April 11, 2021, in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: IPL 2021

David Warner (C), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, WriddhimanSaha (WK), JagadeeshaSuchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Retained Players: David Warner,Abdul Samad,Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder,Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma,Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, WriddhimanSaha, Jason Roy

New Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Released Players: Prithviraj Yarra, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka

Batsmen Bowlers All-Rounders Wicket-Keeper/Batsman David Warner (C) Basil Thampi Abhishek Sharma Jonny Bairstow Abdul Samad Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jason Holder Shreevats Goswami Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi WriddhimanSaha Manish Pandey Sandeep Sharma Vijay Shankar Priyam Garg Shahbaz Nadeem Kedar Jadhav Virat Singh Siddarth Kaul Jagadeesha Suchith Khaleel Ahmed Jason Roy T Natarajan Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Past Wins

Year Opponent Result 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top Records