Nine-judge SC bench to frame issues about gender inequality at religious places 

The Supreme Court announced on January 30, 2020 that its nine-judge constitution bench will frame issues regarding discrimination against women in various religions and at different religious places including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

The constitution bench will frame the issues while considering all cases of gender inequality at religious places across different religions on February 3, 2020. The issues will then be taken up for deliberation.

The Supreme Court bench will consider the following gender inequality cases:

• Restriction in the entry of Muslim women into mosques

• Female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community

• Barring of Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, from the holy fireplace at Agiary.

The nine-judge supreme court bench is expected to go through each of the issues in detail and try to come to some common legal questions that can be taken up for hearing. The bench will also fix up a hearing schedule.

Background

The Supreme Court announced on January 28, 2020 that its nine-judge constitution bench will wrap up hearing all cases related to discrimination against women at religious places within 10 days.

The ruling was delivered by a three-judge bench comprising CJI S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The bench clarified that it cannot take more than 10 days and even if someone wants more time, it cannot be given.

Also read: SC to wrap up hearing on Sabarimala review petition within 10 days