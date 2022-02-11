Surat to be India's 1st Bullet Train Station by December 2024, Check Details Here

Surat – India’s 1st Bullet Train Station: Gujarat’s Business hub Surat is all set to be India’s 1st Bullet Train Station as per the details shared by the Ministry of Railways. Brining PM Modi’s vision of Bullet Train to fruition, Surat is being developed as the 1st Dedicated Bullet Train station that will be a major port for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which is under development now. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being managed by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) at the cost Rs 1 lakh crore of which Rs 88,000 crores will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

India’s 1st Bullet Train Station

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh shared a graphic representation of the India’s 1st Bullet Train Station which being developed at Surat. The Station Construction project is expected to be completed by December 2024 and will feature an external facade and interiors of the station resemble a sparkling diamond, she added.

In addition to Surat, three other stations i.e., Vapi, Bharuch and Bilimora are also being developed as Bullet Train stations. The work on all four stations have been accelerated and is it is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The foundation stone of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project was laid in 2017 and it was initially slated to be completed by 2023. The project covers a 508-km long corridor for India’s First Bullet Train which will be run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Of the total length, 155.76 km track is being constructed in Maharashtra, 384.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Once completed, the corridor will have stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisor, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project – Fact File