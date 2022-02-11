JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Surat to be India's 1st Bullet Train Station by December 2024, Check Details Here

Surat - India's 1st Bullet Train Station: Brining PM Modi’s vision of Bullet Train to fruition, Gujarat’s Business hub Surat is all set to be developed as Country’s 1st Bullet Train Station by December 2024. The station will serve as a port for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project under development now.

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 15:22 IST
Surat to be India’s 1st Bullet Train Station
Surat to be India’s 1st Bullet Train Station

Surat – India’s 1st Bullet Train Station: Gujarat’s Business hub Surat is all set to be India’s 1st Bullet Train Station as per the details shared by the Ministry of Railways. Brining PM Modi’s vision of Bullet Train to fruition, Surat is being developed as the 1st Dedicated Bullet Train station that will be a major port for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which is under development now. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being managed by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) at the cost Rs 1 lakh crore of which Rs 88,000 crores will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

India’s 1st Bullet Train Station

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh shared a graphic representation of the India’s 1st Bullet Train Station which being developed at Surat. The Station Construction project is expected to be completed by December 2024 and will feature an external facade and interiors of the station resemble a sparkling diamond, she added.

In addition to Surat, three other stations i.e., Vapi, Bharuch and Bilimora are also being developed as Bullet Train stations. The work on all four stations have been accelerated and is it is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The foundation stone of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project was laid in 2017 and it was initially slated to be completed by 2023. The project covers a 508-km long corridor for India’s First Bullet Train which will be run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Of the total length, 155.76 km track is being constructed in Maharashtra, 384.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Once completed, the corridor will have stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisor, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Also Read: Full List of Indian Railways Bullet Train Corridors: Check for proposed routes, stations

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project – Fact File

Project Name

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Project Authority

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL)

Launched in

2017

Expected Completion

December 2024

Railway Corridor Length

508-km

Total Project Cost

Rs 1 lakh crore

Foreign Partner Agency

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Categories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all