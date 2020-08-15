Suresh Raina retires from International Cricket

Suresh Raina, a renowned Indian Cricket player has announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

His announcement came right after MS Dhoni's announcement of retirement from international cricket. Suresh Raina informed about his decision through his Instagram account, which shocked millions of his fans all around the country.

He also especially acknowledged playing with MS Dhoni and mentioned that with pride he has decided to join in the journey of retirement with the former captain of the Indian Cricket team.

Suresh Raina's Record

• The left-handed batsman of the Indian Cricket team has scored 5,615 in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31.

• Suresh Raina has also registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game (Test Matches) with his longest score which is 120. In the shortest format of the game (T20I), Suresh Raina has scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18.

• Suresh Raina became the first batsman in the world and the first Indian to hit the T20I century.

• He is also the only Indian to score centuries in both T20I and ODI World Cup.

• He was also the part of the 2011 World-Cup winning squad and had played crucial knocks in the semi-finals and the quarter-finals of the tournament.

• In the history of IPL, Suresh Raina is also the second-highest run-getter, only behind Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

• Raina has played 193 matches in the IPL tournament and has also managed to score 5,368 runs at an average of 33.34.

About Suresh Raina:

Suresh Raina first made his debut for the men in blue on July 30, 2005. His debut was in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

Raina in his first ODI was sent back to the pavilion on a duck with over the years, with managing consistency in his performance, the left-handed batsman changed his fortune and became one of the finest white-ball cricketers.

He has played 18 Tests, 78 T20Is, and 226 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. The 33-year-old player is also the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all the three formats of the game. Cementing his place as one of the best fielders ever to play the game, Raina is also known for always being chirpy and bubbly on the cricket field.