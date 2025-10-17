EMAT Previous Year Cutoff; Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

EMAT Previous Year Cutoff: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode conducts EMAT for students seeking admission to the 2-year Executive Post Graduate Programmes in Management for Working Executives. The selection process involves stages, namely the admission test (EMAT) and the personal interview. The EMAT aims to evaluate candidates’ basic logical, numerical, and verbal abilities. Candidates should fulfil the minimum cutoff requirements of each stage to proceed to the next stage in the admission process. They should also check the EMAT previous year cutoff to evaluate the competition level and establish realistic target scores for their preparation. EMAT Previous Year Cutoff The IIM Kozhikode releases EMAT cutoff marks separately for each selection stage online on the official website. Aspirants who score more than or equivalent to the minimum cutoff marks in the entrance test will be shortlisted for the next admission round, i.e. personal interview. The cutoff marks for EMAT are typically released category-wise, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwD, etc. There are various factors responsible for determining the EMAT cutoff, such as the number of test-takers, difficulty level, seat availability, reservation policies, etc. To help, we have compiled the EMAT previous year cutoff marks for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming entrance test.

EMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends Understanding the EMAT previous year cutoff trends is crucial for every aspirant. It provides a clear picture of past cutoff trends and the marks required to succeed in the selection process. Typically, the EMAT cutoff marks for the general category candidates are higher than those of the reserved categories. Those who fail to obtain more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks will not be shortlisted for further selection stages. Check below the previous year cutoff marks for EMAT and rebuild your strategies accordingly for the entrance test. EMAT Previous Year Cutoff for Admission Test Candidates who satisfy the minimum cutoff as per their category in the EMAT exam will proceed to the personal interview stage. The minimum cutoff for the general category is 25%. For candidates from OBC(NC), the cutoff is 20%. The minimum cutoff for the SC category is 20%, while the cutoff for the ST and PwD categories is 18%. Have a look at the category-wise EMAT cutoff for the admission test shared below for reference purposes.

Category EMAT Cutoff General 25% (10 out of a Maximum of 40 marks) OBC(Non-Creamy Layer) 20% (8 out of a Maximum of 40 marks) SC 20% (8 out of a Maximum of 40 marks) ST 18% (7 out of a Maximum of 40 marks) PwD 18% (7 out of a Maximum of 40 marks) EMAT Previous Year Cutoff for Personal Interview Candidates who are declared successful in the EMAT admission test are shortlisted for the personal interview round. Aspirants should obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum cut-off as per their category in the interview round to be eligible for the further admission process. The minimum cutoff for the general category is 25% marks. For candidates from OBC(NC), the cutoff is 20%. The minimum cutoff for the SC, ST, and PwD categories is 15%. Have a look at the category-wise EMAT cutoff for the personal interview tabulated below for reference purposes.