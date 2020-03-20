Swavalamban Express by SIDBI: A train journey to empower small business aspirants

Swavalamban Express in News: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has announced that it is going to start Swavalamban Express on June 05, 2020, to promote budding business aspirants and entrepreneurs. SIDBI said that it has been decided to start a special train based on the opinions and suggestions of various stakeholders.

The Swavalamban Express will depart from Lucknow on June 5, 2020, and travel to the 11 entrepreneurial cities. These include Jammu, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Varanasi as the final destination. More than 20 workshops and other programs will be organized during this period.

Journey of Swavlamban Express

The entrepreneurs will be taken through a meticulously planned route of building business throughout the journey. It will also focus on several government schemes to promote self-employment in the country. The journey would focus on the Prime Minister’s vision of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25.

It will be 15 days of a journey that will cover about 7000 km of track. The train will cover 17 major cities under its mission. It has also planned that more than 150 experts and mentors will travel together to share and meet their expertise and experiences.

Objective of Swavalamban Express

The Swavalamban Express train aims to promote entrepreneurial culture among the youth. This train will cover a distance of 7,000 km in 15 days. It will construct an inter-connected small enterprise ecosystem that will include business aspirants, mentors, experts and experience at all.

Who can apply?

SIDBI has not mentioned any educational restriction for its journey. A participant must be aged between 20 and 35 years. SIDBI said that all those aspirants can apply who want to start their own business. SIDBI also said that who are running a small business can also apply for the journey of Swavalamban Express.