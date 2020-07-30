Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31

Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the lockdown till August 31 as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made by the state government on July 30.

As per the statement released by the government of Tamil Nadu, there will complete lockdown on Sundays (August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30).

While extending the total lockdown imposed on the state on Sundays from July to August 2020, Chief Minister L Palaniswami mentioned that the strict curbs will be in place on the announced dates in August.

Tamil Nadu extends #COVID19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. Complete lockdown on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/10vugloRxu — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Key Highlights:

• However, coronavirus-induced lockdown will come with more relaxations, including allowing the dine-in services in hotels and restaurants and scaling up the workforce in private establishments.

• The Chief Minister informed that the Independence Day celebrations will be held across the state as per the guidelines by the central government on precautions like the use of masks and social distancing.

• The existing ban on the operation of public transport, religious congregations, shopping malls, bars and theatres, and all other kinds of sporting and political activities, inter-state private and public transport will continue.

Steps taken by TN to combat the pandemic:

• More than 500 medical camps have been set up in Chennai to test the COVID-19 cases and it has benefitted close to 1,45,000 people.

• Around 70 mobile hospitals have been started in Chennai and there are 1,126 mobile hospitals in other parts of the state.

• Door-to-door check-up drive has also boosted in Chennai to check the COVID-19 pandemic cases in the city.