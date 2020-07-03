Tamil Nadu govt announces monthly stipend of Rs. 3000 for the lawyers

Tamil Nadu government on July 2 announced a monthly stipend of Rs. 3000 for the lawyers for the time period of two years. The decision has been taken to help them overcome financial difficulties at the time of the crisis.

The announced stipend was the long-standing demand of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu. The state government has also been implementing an Advocates Welfare Scheme for more than three decades.

The stipend has been announced as the courts are not functioning the usual at the present times and the amount will be able to help the advocates facing difficult times.

Tamil Nadu government on helping the state lawyers:

The state government in a statement mentioned that the help is necessary as it takes usually three to four years for a fresher to practice as an independent lawyer.

Many lawyers have also been pointed out that courts are not functioning as usual due to the lockdown and most of the junior advocates have been facing difficult situations. The statement added that during this time there is a possibility of the young advocates migrating from their professions to some other job.

To support the advocates, the government has decided to bring in the monthly financial assistance to the young lawyers.

About Advocates Welfare Scheme:

Tamil Nadu Government has been implementing the scheme for more than three decades. Under the scheme, on the demise of the advocates, the state government provides seven lakh rupees each to their families. After the announcement, as an additional measure, the young advocates will be getting a monthly dole of Rs. 3000 for the next two years.