Current Affairs Today Headline -12 February 2022

Created On: Feb 12, 2022 12:30 IST
National News 

Hijab ban violates religious freedom and stigmatize, marginalise women and girls: US on Karnataka Hijab Row.

Centre scraps drone pilot licence requirement.

Government targets to end diesel use in farms by 2024, to be replaced by renewable energy.

UP sees 60 percent voter turnout in 58 constituencies in 11 districts.

Ravi Chopra, environmentalist and Chairman of SC-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC)on Char Dham project resigns.

Sebi bans Anil Ambani, Reliance Home Finance and 3 others from the securities market.

International News

Canada's Ontario province declares a state of emergency.

Biden, Putin to talk today as US asks Americans to get out of Ukraine in 24-48 hours.

US President Joe Bine to hold telephonic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine any day now, asks citizens to get out of Ukraine in next 24-48 hours.

Indonesia signs $8.1 billion deal with France to procure 42 Rafale jets

French President Emmanuel Macron kept at a distance from the Russian President after refusing to take the Russian-performed COVID test.

Covid hasn't ended as there would be more coronavirus variants: WHO chief scientist

NASA Telescope detects high-energy light from Jupiter.

