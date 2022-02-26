Current Affairs Today Headline- 26 February 2022

National News

• Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched Polio National Immunization Day, as part of the National Immunization Drive.

• Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Health Ministry’s post Union Budget webinar on February 26, 2022. The objective will be to take stakeholders into taking forward various initiatives in the health sector.

• Uttar Pradesh prepares for the fifth phase of assembly elections in the state. The state has been going for polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, 2022.

• Air India to operate two flights to Romanian Capital Bucharest and the Capital of Hungary Budapest from Delhi and Mumbai on February 26 to evacuate stranded Indian Nationals who reached the Ukraine border by road.

• India and Oman successfully conduct Eastern Bridge- VI Air Exercise.

• Indian Mission in Ukraine has advised the Indian citizens not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination.

• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receives a phone call from the Foreign Minister of Ukraine. He shared his assessment of the current situation in the country.

• Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates ‘GST taxpayer awareness documentaries’.

• Amid the Ukraine crisis, the Government of Telangana has set up helplines to help the students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

International News

• India and China abstain from voting on the United States-sponsored UNSC resolution on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

• President of United States Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to Supreme Court.

• US and European allies announced that they are stepping up sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by directly targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

• President of China Jinping holds a telephonic conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine crisis.

• United Nations World Food Programme appeals for the funds to assist those who are affected by Cyclone Emnati.

• Somalia extends the deadline for the completion of long-delayed Parliamentary elections.

• President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced that he discussed concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition with US President Joe Biden.

• Facebook has said that it was penalized by Russia after refusing to halt fact-checkers.

Sports News

• Indian skipper Mithali Raj has confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur will serve as the team’s Vice-Captain in the upcoming Women’s 50-Over World Cup.

• Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will be crowned as Tennis’s new World No. 1 after Djokovic’s defeat in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.