Current Affairs Today Headline - 31 January 2022

National News

Budget session of Parliament to begin today with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the Houses at 11 am.

The Election Commission of India will review the decision regarding the continuation of the ban on holding physical roadshows and rallies on January 31st in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

India accounts for almost 60 percent of the world's new leprosy patients despite being declared leprosy-free in 2005, shows data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme at 4.30 pm today through video conferencing.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called for 'Virodh Diwas' to be observed across the nation on January 31st, demanding that the Centre should fulfill their promise on MSP made by them in Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 from two seats-Chamkaur Sahib constituency and the Bhadaur constituency.

Bollywood actor Kajol tests positive for COVID-19. The actor shared her health update through a post on social media on January 31st.

BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover goes on voluntary leave till March-end after an audio file surfaced, in which he is heard verbally abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.

International News

Norway will chair the UNSC meeting on Russia-Ukraine tensions on January 31, 2022, amid Russia's move of amassing thousands of its troops along Ukraine's border.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family have been moved to a secret location amid large-scale protests opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

UK is considering major NATO troop deployment in Eastern Europe to strengthen Europe's borders amid rising “Russian hostility” towards Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has called for the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Sports News

Rafael Nadal created history on January 31, 2022 by becoming the first man to win the 21 Grand Slam title after he defeated world number two, Daniil Medvedev, by 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 in Australian Open men's singles final.

World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978 after she defeated world no. 27 Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6(2) in the women's singles final.

India U-19 beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Super League quarterfinal of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on January 29, 2022.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has become the first WI men's player to take a T20I hat-trick.