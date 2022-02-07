Current Affairs Today Headline - 7 February 2022

National News

Maharashtra declares February 7 as public holiday to mourn the demise of Legendary singer Lata Mangeskar.

RBI postpones rate-setting MPC meeting till February 8th in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday today.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude occurred at 305km NNE of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India.

India's daily Covid cases drop to 83,876, below 1 lakh for the first time since January 6th.

India on February 6, 2022 authorised use of Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus.

Delhi schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7th, for the first time after being shut in December.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state has attracted 16 ethanol projects worth Rs 3,290 crore.

Karnataka government has launched self-defence training programme 'Obavva Art of Self Defence Training' for 50,000 girl students in schools and colleges.

Sports News

Arif Khan has become the first Indian to qualify for two events in the same edition of the Winter Olympics.

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in their 1000th ODI game, taking 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

No athlete from Afghanistan in Winter Olympics 2022 due to absence of passports.

International News

Australia to reopen borders for tourists from February 21, 2022.

US President Joe Biden discussed the Ukraine situation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of Macron's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming tour to Australia for Quad Security Dialogue with other foreign ministers amid Ukraine tensions raises criticism.

NATO mulling over a new gas interconnector link between Spain and Germany to reduce Europe's energy dependence on Russia.

Apple could unveil its first low-cost 5G supported iPhone SE in March 2022.

China to send second shipment of aid to Afghanistan, comprising 600 tons of emergency aid in wheat from its Xinjiang province.

EU amends the Afghanistan sanction regime to include a humanitarian exemption, allowing frozen assets of Afghanistan to be used for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Ottawa declares a state of emergency amid ongoing 'freedom convoy' protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Additional US troops arrived in Poland on February 6th amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is likely to visit Russia later this month in the first such trip by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years.