Current Affairs Today Headline- 8 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 8 March 2022.
National News
- International Women's Day being observed across the world today to celebrate women and raise awareness to create an inclusive and gender-neutral world.
- Assam approves replacing paper ballots with EVMs in Guwahati local body polls.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to present the state Budget today.
- Microsoft unveils fourth data centre in India.
- Russian troops making every effort to evacuate Indian citizens from Sumy, says Putin to PM Narendra Modi.
- Russia declares ceasefire to conduct a "humanitarian operation" starting from 12:30 pm India time, amid worries of evacuating still stranded Indian students.
- PM Modi seeks to ‘mediate’ between Putin and Zelenskyy in phone call with them both, urges ‘direct conversation’ to end war.
International News
- IBM suspends all its business in Russia.
Russia-Ukraine third round of talks end with no significant results.Hungary offers foreign students affected by Russian military operations to continue studies in Hungary.Russia approves list of 'unfriendly' countries and territories, US, UK included in the list.Ukraine moves ICJ seeking immediate suspension of Russian military operations.Ukrainian forces have retaken Mykolaiv airport, reports The Kyiv Independent quoting regional governor Vitaliy Kim.International Court of Justice holds public hearings in the case concerning "allegations of genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russia)"Russia supports IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi's idea of a trilateral meeting with Ukraine on ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities but not at Chernobyl.
