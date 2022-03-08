Current Affairs Today Headline- 8 March 2022

Russia-Ukraine third round of talks end with no significant results.

Hungary offers foreign students affected by Russian military operations to continue studies in Hungary.

Russia approves list of 'unfriendly' countries and territories, US, UK included in the list.

Ukraine moves ICJ seeking immediate suspension of Russian military operations.

Ukrainian forces have retaken Mykolaiv airport, reports The Kyiv Independent quoting regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

International Court of Justice holds public hearings in the case concerning "allegations of genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russia)"

Russia supports IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi's idea of a trilateral meeting with Ukraine on ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities but not at Chernobyl.