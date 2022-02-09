Current Affairs Today Headline -9 February 2022

National News

Power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on February 9, 2022, due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens.

Indian Army launches operation to rescue young boy stranded on a mountain cliff in Kerala.

India reports 71,365 new COVID cases and 1217 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tripura launches special immunization drive for expectant mothers and children to cover the population that did not receive COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Gujarat government launches new IT/ITeS policy to generate 1 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Glenmark launches FabiSpray in India for treatment of adult COVID-19 patients.

International News

Next Covid-19 variant to be more infectious and possibly deadlier than Omicron, warns World Health Organisation.

A Taliban delegation arrived in Geneva on February 8, 2022 for a week-long talks on humanitarian access and human rights.

French President Macron says that there are 'concrete, practical solutions' to end Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" leads Oscars nominations with 12 Academy Award nominations.

US approves USD 100 million support contract with Taiwan to boost missile defense systems against China.

China non-committal on return of 23,000 Indian students after over two years in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepal government report accuses China of encroaching into Nepal along the two countries' shared border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ready for compromise with the West amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Sports News

FIFA inundated with requests for 17 million applications for 2022 World Cup tickets.

Indian women's cricket team lose by 18 runs against New Zealand in one-off T20I series.

Indian men's hockey team beat France 5-0 to record a comprehensive win in FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Ranji Trophy teams have been asked to cut squad size to 30. The first round of the tournament will be held between February 17-20.