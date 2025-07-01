Today’s Current Affairs Quiz 01 July, 2025 | Sharpen Your Exam Prep!

Current Affairs Quiz 01 July 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and for all aware readers. This quiz covers questions related to the F4S initiative, National Doctor’s Day, Similipal Tiger Reserve, and more. Take this quiz to test your knowledge and assess your preparation! 1. Which Union Minister inaugurated the international offices of NMDC Limited and MECON Limited in Dubai?

(a) Piyush Goyal

(b) Nitin Gadkari

(c) HD Kumaraswamy

(d) Dharmendra Pradhan 1. (c) HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, Shri HD Kumaraswamy, inaugurated the international offices of NMDC Limited and MECON Limited in Dubai on 30 June 2025. This marks a major step in expanding the global presence of India’s public sector companies in the Middle East, boosting international collaboration in steel and heavy industries.

2. Which Union Minister recently launched the distribution of footballs under the ‘Football for Schools (F4S)’ programme in Kolkata?

(a) Anurag Thakur

(b) Dharmendra Pradhan

(c) Piyush Goyal

(d) Nitin Gadkari 2. (b) Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Football for Schools (F4S)’ programme at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Fort William, Kolkata, West Bengal. Organised by the Ministry of Education and AIFF, this initiative distributed 2,487 FIFA footballs to 349 schools in Kolkata district to promote football at the school level. 3. In which state is the Similipal Tiger Reserve, recently in news, located?

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Odisha

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Karnataka 3. (b) Odisha

The Similipal Tiger Reserve, located in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, houses the sacred site Jayara, which is of religious significance to the Munda tribals. The Odisha High Court recently issued notice to ITDA Baripada regarding a ban on the tribals performing rituals there.