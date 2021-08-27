Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Indian paddler Bhavina Patel storms into quarterfinals

Indian paralympic table tennis player Bhavina Patel stormed into the quarter-finals of Tokyo Paralympics on August 27, 2021 after 3-0 win over Brazil's Joyce de Oliviera in the Class 4 round of 16 match in women's singles.

Bhavina Patel beat Joyce in three straight sets of 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 to clinch the match and move into the next round. The Brazilian player had started the game on a high as she early lead in the game but Bhavina made a strong comeback to save a game point and take the first set 12-10.

The Indian paddler continued to dominate the match in the second set and took the third set as well, coming back from 0-3 to seal the game 11-6 and proceed to the quarterfinals. Bhavina had earlier defeated Great Britain's Megan Shackleton 3-1 in a thrilling match on August 26.

India at Paralympics Update:

Bhavina Patel moves into QF of Women's Singles (Class 4) in Table Tennis with 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 win over Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/lYXZOEot14 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 27, 2021

Paddler Sonalben Patel loses against Lee Mi-gyu

India's paralympic table tennis player Sonalben Patel lost against South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu on August 26, 2021 in Group D of women's singles, Class 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Mi-gyu beat Sonalben 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9) in a closely fought match.

Sonalben had also lost her opening Group D game against world no. 4, China's Qian Li by 3-2.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Other Results

Indian archer Rakesh finishes 3rd, Shyam finishes 21st

In the men's individual compound archery ranking round, ace Indian archer Rakesh Kumar finished 3rd, while Shyam Sundar Swami finished 21st on August 27, 2021.

Take a look 👇 at the results of Men's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round



India's 🇮🇳@RakeshK21328176 (Class-W2) finishes 3rd with a Personal Best score of 699/720@Shyamsu15152060 (Class-ST) finishes 21st with a Season Best score of 682/720#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/sVyAe0d2rS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

Powerlifter Sakina Khatun finishes 5th

India's Sakina Khatun finished 5th in the final of women's 50 Kg powerlifting at Tokyo Paralympics on August 27. She successfully lifted 90 kg in her first attempt but was not able to go above that hence, missing out on a medal. Sakina Khatun had won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games.

India at Paralympics Update:

Sakina Khatun secures 5th position in Women's 50kg Event (with best attempt of 93kg). #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ikkZ48HUKT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 27, 2021

Jyoti Balyan finishes 15th in compound archery

Archer Jyoti Balyan finished 15th in the women's individual compound open ranking round with 671 points. She was ranked 11th out of 24 with 168 points in the first round.