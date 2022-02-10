JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Most Congested Cities in the World 2021: Mumbai ranked 5th, Bengaluru 10th, Delhi 11th, Pune 21st

Mumbai has been ranked as the fifth most congested city in the world 2021, while Bengaluru has been ranked 10th.  Check out Top 10 most congested cities in the world in 2021.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 14:10 IST
Most Congested cities in the world 2021
Most Congested cities in the world 2021

Most congested city in the world 2021: Mumbai has been ranked as the fifth most congested city in the world 2021, as per TomTom's 2021 Traffic Index released on February 9, 2022.

Bengaluru has been ranked as the 10th most congested city in the world, while Delhi is ranked 11th and Pune 21st among 404 cities across 58 countries in the world. 

Mumbai and Bengaluru have been ranked among the top 10 congested cities in the world despite pandemic restrictions and lockdowns keeping the traffic down for the most part.

Which is the most congested city in the world 2021, as per the report?

Istanbul has been ranked as the most congested city in the world in 2021, followed by Moscow at second place.

Most congested city in India

Mumbai is the most congested city in India in 2021 as per the report, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi. The congestion level in Delhi fell by 14 percent in 2021 in comparison to 2019, while in Mumbai, it dropped by 18 percent. 

The congestion level in Bengaluru and Pune dropped by 32 percent and 29 percent respectively in 2021, as per the report. 

Overall, India's congestion level was 23 percent lower in 2021 in comparison to pre-COVID times, showing a 31 percent decline during peak hours. 

In the 2020 report, three Indian cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi had made it into the top 10 congested cities in the world list with Mumbai ranked 2nd, Bengaluru ranked 6th and Delhi ranked 8th.

Overall, as per TomTom’s data, over 387 out of the total 404 cities analyzed displayed lowered congestion levels in 2021 than in 2019.

Top 10 most congested cities in the world in 2021

Rank City Congestion Rate
1 Istanbul, Turkey 62 percent
2 Moscow, Russia 54 percent 
3 Kyiv, Ukraine 56 percent
4 Bogota, Colombia 55 percent
5 Mumbai, India 53 percent
6 Odessa, Ukraine 51 percent
7 Saint Petersburg, Russia 50 percent
8 Bucharest, Romania 50 percent
9 Novosibirsk, Russia 48 percent
10 Bengaluru, India 48 percent
 

TomTom’s 2021 Traffic Index

 
The index  shines a light on the world’s most congested cities. It shows how the reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns have affected congestion in our cities.
 
The 2021 Index covers 404 cities across 58 countries on six continents. The Index ranks urban congestion worldwide and provides free access to city-by-city information. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all