Most Congested Cities in the World 2021: Mumbai ranked 5th, Bengaluru 10th, Delhi 11th, Pune 21st

Most congested city in the world 2021: Mumbai has been ranked as the fifth most congested city in the world 2021, as per TomTom's 2021 Traffic Index released on February 9, 2022.

Bengaluru has been ranked as the 10th most congested city in the world, while Delhi is ranked 11th and Pune 21st among 404 cities across 58 countries in the world.

Mumbai and Bengaluru have been ranked among the top 10 congested cities in the world despite pandemic restrictions and lockdowns keeping the traffic down for the most part.

Which is the most congested city in the world 2021, as per the report?

Istanbul has been ranked as the most congested city in the world in 2021, followed by Moscow at second place.

Most congested city in India

Mumbai is the most congested city in India in 2021 as per the report, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi. The congestion level in Delhi fell by 14 percent in 2021 in comparison to 2019, while in Mumbai, it dropped by 18 percent.

The congestion level in Bengaluru and Pune dropped by 32 percent and 29 percent respectively in 2021, as per the report.

Overall, India's congestion level was 23 percent lower in 2021 in comparison to pre-COVID times, showing a 31 percent decline during peak hours.

In the 2020 report, three Indian cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi had made it into the top 10 congested cities in the world list with Mumbai ranked 2nd, Bengaluru ranked 6th and Delhi ranked 8th.

Overall, as per TomTom’s data, over 387 out of the total 404 cities analyzed displayed lowered congestion levels in 2021 than in 2019.

Top 10 most congested cities in the world in 2021

Rank City Congestion Rate 1 Istanbul, Turkey 62 percent 2 Moscow, Russia 54 percent 3 Kyiv, Ukraine 56 percent 4 Bogota, Colombia 55 percent 5 Mumbai, India 53 percent 6 Odessa, Ukraine 51 percent 7 Saint Petersburg, Russia 50 percent 8 Bucharest, Romania 50 percent 9 Novosibirsk, Russia 48 percent 10 Bengaluru, India 48 percent