Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 06 January to 11 January 2020

Delhi air pollution is majorly caused by local pollutants: UK study

According to the study conducted by researchers from the University of Surrey in the UK, Delhi’s air pollution is majorly caused by local sources of pollution. The results of the study suggested that local sources of Delhi’s pollution are traffic, construction material and domestic heating. These causes are the significant reasons for harmful air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

SC stays order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons’ Executive Chairman

The Apex Court ordered a stay on the order of NCLAT reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons. A notice was also issued to the Mistry by the court. The Supreme Court ordered a stay on the move during the hearing of a petition filed by the Tata Sons. The petition was filed to challenge the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision of reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the group's chairman.

Andhra Government launches ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently launched the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme in the state. This scheme has been launched to help thousands of poor mothers or guardians to educate their kids. According to the scheme, the state government will help worth Rs 15,000 annually to economically weaken mothers and poor people.

Supreme Court orders to review J&K restriction in seven days

The Supreme Court of India said on January 10, 2020, that internet connection is a fundamental right of the people living in Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court also said that the government can’t ban the internet for an indefinite period. The court also said that a committee will submit its report on Kashmir’s restriction within seven days.

UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

The PM of the United Kingdom finally approved the Brexit deal on January 9, 2020. This approval will pave the way for Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31. This deal was struck in the British Parliament for more than a year that is why it is called a historic move. Britain’s withdrawal agreement bill was passed by the MPs by 330-231 votes.

Union Budget will be presented on February 01

The central government has announced recently that Union Budget will be tabled in the house on February 01, 2020. However, this year’s budget session will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held from January 31st to February 11. However, the second phase will take place from March 2 to April 3. The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Forbes’ 20 people to watch in the 2020s

Forbes India has recently released the list of 20 people to watch in the 2020s. This list included Kanhaiya Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Mahua Moitra among other Indian and foreign personalities. Other Indian personalities in the list are - Dushyant Chautala, Aditya Mittal, The Godrej family, and Garima Arora. However, Greta Thunberg, Hassan Minhaj, and Eliud Kipchoge are also part of this list.

SBI announces new buyer guarantee scheme

The State of Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched 'residential builder finance with buyer guarantee' scheme. Its objective is to revive the real estate sector in India. This scheme was launched on January 8, 2020. According to the scheme, the SBI will issue a guarantee for the completion of select residential projects to customers availing home loans from it. Initially, the scheme will focus on the projects up to 2.5 crores in 10 cities.

Reliance Jio launches Wi-Fi Calling service

Reliance Jio recently launched voice and video-based Wi-Fi calling service for its customers. As per the announcement by the company, all existing customers of Jio will be able to avail the facility. All customers can use its Wi-Fi calling service with existing numbers at no extra cost. Jio Wi-Fi will enable consumers to make or receive video or voice calls through a Wi-Fi network.

Delhi Election 2020: Important information and schedule

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced that Delhi Elections 2020 will be held in a single-phase on February 8. He also said in a press briefing that result will be announced on February 11. It was also announced that notification of Delhi’s elections will be released on January 14, 2020. As per the CEC’s announcement, the last date for withdrawal of the candidate’s name is January 24.