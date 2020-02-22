Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 17 February to 22 February 2020

Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission celebrates 4th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission (SPMRM) on February 21, 2016. It has completed its four years on February 21, 2020. SPMRM was launched with an objective to bring overall development in rural areas. The government has set some specific points to identify a ‘Rurban’ (Rural-Urban) area.

Goldmines found in Sonbhadra

A team of researchers has recently found goldmines in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. These are the largest goldmines of India with 3,350 tonnes (approx) of gold ore. Sonbhadra is the Naxal-affected district in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the UP government has constituted a 7-member expert team to prepare a map of the goldmine area.

International Mother Language Day 2020

International Mother Language Day or Matribhasha Diwas 2020 was recently celebrated on February 21, 2020. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also conducted some events on this occasion across the country. This year’s theme was - ‘Languages without borders’. The roots of this day can be traced back to a ‘language movement’ held in Dhaka in 1952.

Know about Shri Ramayana Express

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently announced several packages for Shri Ramayana Express. According to the various media reports, this special train will have several facilities including a journey of 16 nights and 17 days. The train will cover all major historical places of the ‘Ramayana Circuit of India.’

State of India’s Birds Report 2020

It is India’s first of its kind report on birds that highlights declining of almost all the species of birds in the country. The ‘State of India’s Birds Report’ says that Indian Vulture, Curlew Sandpiper, and Large-billed Lea Warbler are some of the species that are rapidly declining. However, the report also highlighted that numbers of Indian Peacock have increased over the past few years.

Nritya Gopal Das becomes Chairman of Ram Mandir Trust

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra or Ram Mandir Trust appointed Nritya Gopal Das as its chairman while Champat Rai was appointed as the General Secretary. Earlier, the apex court said in a historical verdict that Ram Janmbhoomi’s disputed land should be given to the Ram Lala while Sunni Waqf Board will have 5 acres of land to construct a mosque.

Cabinet approves 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet has recently approved 22nd Law Commission to provide its recommendations on Indian constitution. According to the reports, law commission will provide its recommendations through a specialized body. Now, the government will remove irrelevant laws easily. The government will make some amendments on the recommendations of this law commission.

Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramchandran in Shaheen Bagh

Two interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramchandran recently visited Shaheen Bagh and talked to the protesters. They are trying to convince them to relocate their protest site from a road to somewhere else. The talks are still going on between interlocutors and protestors. However, they are expecting a concrete solution through these talks.

Permanent Commission to Women Officers in Army

Now, women officers in Army will be able to get a permanent commission as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The apex court ruled on February 17, 2020, that all women officers will be able to get permanent commission in the Indian Army. Earlier in 2010, the Delhi High Court granted permanent commission eligibility to women officers but the government filed a petition against it. Now, the Supreme Court has cleared the way to get permanent commission in the Army.

Soil Health Card Day 2020 celebrated

National Soil Health Card Day was recently celebrated on February 19, 2020. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19, 2015. It was launched in Suratgarh, Rajasthan. The scheme is beneficial for farmers as they can learn about the heath of their farm soil through Soil Health Card.