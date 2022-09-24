Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 19 September to 24 September 2022

India installs satellite-based internet at Siachen

The Indian Army activated satellite broadband-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield on September 18, 2022. The feat was installed by the Indian Army’s XIV Corps or Fire and Fury Corps’ Siachen Signallers.

Varanasi nominated as SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi city was nominated as the first cultural and tourism capital during 2022-2023 at the 22nd meeting of the SCO council in Samarkand. Nominating Varanasi as the first SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital will boost tourism and cultural and humanitarian exchanges between India and SCO member countries.

INS Ajay decommissioned

INS Ajay was decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service on September 19, 2022. The ceremony was conducted in a traditional manner at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The national flag, naval ensign, and the decommissioning pennant of the ship were lowered for the last time at sunset.

India, France and UAE held first Trilateral Ministerial Meeting

India, France, and the UAE held their first trilateral meeting in New York beside the UN General Assembly session. They shared ideas on a new and better contemporary way of doing diplomacy with a focus on the “active exchange” of ideas between UNSC members and strategic partners.

Comedy King Raju Srivastava passes away

Comedy King Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on September 21, 2022. The actor suffered a heart attack on August 10 after which he was rushed to AIIMS Hospital in the National Capital. Srivastava was immediately shifted to the ICU and was on life support.

India’s official entry for Oscars 2023 is ‘Chhello Show’

“Chhello Show”, a Gujarati movie has been announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. The film has been chosen in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India has declared India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards.

India Hypertension Control Initiative wins UN Awards

India Hypertension Control Initiative has won a United Nations award. The initiative is a large-scale hypertension intervention under National Health Mission. At the UN General Assembly side event on September 21, 2022, the IHCI got the “2022 UN Interagency Task Force and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award”.

Convergence Portal launched

Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries jointly launched a Convergence Portal between the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified the nation’s first “Dugong Conservation Reserve’ in Palk Bay. The area covers the coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudokottai districts with an area of 448 square kilometres.

Government to buy additional BrahMos Missile

The Defence Ministry signed a contract worth 1700 crore rupees with Brahmos Aerospace private limited, to buy additional missiles for frontline warships. Providing further drive to Aatmanirbhar Bharat the ministry will buy the missiles with a strike range of 290 km.