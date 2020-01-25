Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 20 January to 25 January 2020

Corruption Perception Index 2019 released: India slips two positions

Transparency International has recently released Corruption Perception Index-2019. The data shows that India has slipped two positions to 80th in the list. India was at 78th place in the 2018’s ranking. According to India’s score, it managed to secure 80th rank in CPI.

Coronavirus Alert: Indian Embassy opens hotline in China, death toll reaches to 25

The Government of India has recently announced that it has started a hotline in Beijing to help Indian citizens trapped in China amid Coronavirus outbreak. According to the various media reports, the government of China has announced to shut down various cities as an emergency step. There are more than 700 Indian students are living in Wuhan city where Coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Apart from that, the government of India has also issued an advisory to major airports to check all passengers coming from China.

Queen Elizabeth II approves Brexit bill

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain has approved the British government's Brexit Law on January 23, 2020. The bill will become law on January 31. The bill has moved beyond various parliamentary procedures. The UK government has already confirmed the government's plan to separate Britain from the European Union on 31 January (Brexit Day). British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation immediately before official separation from the European Union at 11 pm.

ICJ orders Myanmar to provide safety to Rohingya Muslims

The International Court of Justice has ordered the Myanmar government to take strict steps to protect the Rohingya community from genocide. The court has sought a progress report from the government in four months. The Myanmar army has been accused of helping a mob killed the Rohingyas in 2017. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims were killed in that violence and nearly 8 lakh were forced to leave Myanmar and flee to other countries.

WEF launches One Trillion Trees Initiative

The World Economic Forum (WEF), along with its various partners, has launched '1t dot org' (1t.org) recently. This forum is a multilateral effort to develop and preserve one thousand billion trees worldwide. The campaign will grow, restore and preserve one trillion trees across the world. As per the media reports, US President Donald Trump also announced that the United States will join this campaign as the US is believed in growing, protecting and restoring trees in the world.

India slips 10 spots to 51st rank in Global Democracy Index

According to a report published by The Economist Intelligence Unit, India has slipped 10 places to 51 in the Global Democracy Index ranking of 2019. According to the report, India's democracy scores have declined due to the decrease in civil liberties. India's democracy score in 2019 was 6.9 which is the lowest level in 13 years.

Andhra Pradesh passes bill for three state capitals

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has recently passed the law for the decentralization of the capital and overall development of all areas of the state by the year 2020. According to this law, there will be three capitals of Andhra Pradesh and it has become the first state in the country to do so. Now the Andhra Pradesh government will work from Visakhapatnam and the state assembly will be in Amravati while the High Court will be in Kurnool.

Deepika Padukone wins WEF's Crystal Award 2020

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been honored with the Crystal Awards by the World Economic Forum WEF). The award has been given to Deepika Padukone for raising her voice against Mental Illness. Deepika said that depression is very dangerous, the time it took me to get the award, at the same time any person in the world would have committed suicide because of it. While talking to the director of WHO, Deepika said that there was a time when I was struggling with mental illness and I did not talk to anyone about it. People do not talk openly about depression and stress, but it should be treated like other diseases.

Hyderabad becomes most dynamic city in the world

Hyderabad has been named as the most dynamic city in the world by Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL). According to a list released by the JLL city momentum index, which comprised of 129 cities across the world, Hyderabad is growing rapidly and has all qualities of a dynamic city. JLL evaluated 129 cities and selected Hyderabad as the world’s most dynamic city.

India ranks 5th in Carbon Disclosure Project 2019

According to the Carbon Disclosure Project 2019 report, India has secured 5th place in its annual index. This report is an initiative of the Global Reporting Initiative that works to measure carbon reduction activities across the globe. The report highlights that a total of 58 companies informed about environment-friendly activities undertaken by them. The report also said that about 98% of Indian companies have formed some type of group or small committee to look after climate-related issues within the companies.