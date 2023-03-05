Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 26 February to 04 March 2023

PM Modi Inaugurates Shivamogga Airport

On February 27, 2023, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. This project has been built at a total cost of about 450 crores. The passenger terminal has the capacity of handling 300 passengers every hour. It has been declared that the Shivamogga Airport has the longest runway after the airport in Bengaluru.

World Wildlife Day on March 03 2023

As per the UNGA, World Wildlife Day is observed on March 03 every year in order to celebrate the rich diversity. Also, this day is for spreading worldwide knowledge about the preservation of Flora and Fauna. This time, it completes 50 years anniversary of CITES.

First Biogas Plant to be set up in Assam

The government plans to build the first-ever Compressed Biogas Plant in Assam, North East India. The inauguration was held on February 25 at Damora Pathar Village in Sonapur where Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam laid the foundation stone. The aim is to promote cleaner and greener energy through this project.

Dr Nicola Fox appointed as NASA’s Science Head

NASA Agency designates the former scientist Dr Nicola Fox as the Associate Administrator of the Science Department. She becomes the first woman to be offered this role. Previously, she served as the head of the Heliophysics Division at NASA. She is a doctorate in Space and Atmospheric Physics.

Craig Fulton appointed as Head Coach of Men’s National Hockey Team

Former South African Coach Craig Fulton has been made the head coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. He replaced Australian Graham Reid who resigned after India’s failure during the World Cup. Craig has an extensive experience of over 25 years.

Vietnam now has Vo Van Thuong as its new President

Vietnam elected Vo Van Thuong as the President of the country in March 2023. Elections have been held during the anti-corruption drive that is going on across the country. Thuong is the youngest member of Vietnam’s top decision-making body. He has acquired degrees in Philosophy.

Axis Bank takes over Citi’s Retail Business

Axis Bank announces its acquisition of the Retail Business of Citibank India. The business deal has been decided after the final cash consideration of Rs 11, 603. The client business of Citi India is not included in the deal. The customer’s account details will remain the same and all the benefits will be transferred to them as it is.

PM Modi signs agreement to buy 70 HTT-40 Aircraft

The Modi Government has approved the purchase of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft for use in the Indian Army. The deal has been finalized on March 01, 2023, and it has been decided that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will be supplying these indigenous aircraft for over 6 years. The cost incurred is about Rs 6,828.36 crores.

Dinesh K Tripathi to serve as Flag Officer of Naval Command

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed for the position of Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Naval Command. He has served as the Chief of Personnel and DGNO at Naval Headquarters. Being graduated from Sainik School Rewa, he joined the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in 1985.

Tinubu elected as Nigeria’s President

Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the Presidential Elections of 2023. But this time it resulted in a court challenge by his rivalries Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. These two opposing party candidates demand a revote. Tinubu got 37 per cent of the votes in the elections held on February 25, 2023.

