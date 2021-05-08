Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 3 May to 8 May 2021

WHO grants emergency use authorization to Moderna Vaccine

Moderna vaccine of the United States has been given an emergency use authorization from the World Health Organisation. Moderna has become the 5th Coronavirus vaccine for joining the list of emergency use vaccines by the global health body.

SBI decides to allocate Rs. 71 crores for fighting the pandemic

The State Bank of India has decided to allocate Rs. 71 crores in order to support various initiatives as the country battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank has allocated Rs. 30 crores for the healthcare infrastructure in the worst-hit states.

IPL 2021 suspended by BCCI indefinitely

BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League 2021 indefinitely. The decision was taken in light of the worsening health crisis in the country. Many of the players of the league were also tested positive for the COVID-19.

Former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir passes away

Jagmohan, the former Governor of J&K passed away at the age of 94. Prime Minister Modi, including various other senior leaders, expressed their grief on the demise of the former civil servant. He was also the LG of Delhi and the Governor of Goa.

Mamata Banerjee becomes CM of West Bengal for 3rd time

The Chief of Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She has won the position for the 3rd consecutive time which also makes her the only woman CM in the country to do so. Her party had secured a landslide victory in the latest elections.

UK PM Johnson and PM Modi adopt 2030 roadmap for strategic partnership

The Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson and PM Modi in order to elevate ties between the two nations have adopted the ‘2030 roadmap’. The decision was announced during the virtual summit between the two leaders. They also launched ‘Enhanced Trade Partnership’.

Chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ajit Singh passes away at 86

The head of the RLD party Ajit Singh passed away at the age of 86. The leader known for his work for farmers' welfare had tested positive for COVID-19 and was also undergoing treatment. PM Modi and other leaders extended their condolences on his demise.

The third wave of COVID-19 inevitable: Government

The Principal Scientific Advisor of the Indian Government during a press briefing announced that the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is inevitable. However, he mentioned that there is no definite identified timeline of when it will occur. The country has been recording a daily spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chief of DMK MK Stalin is the new CM of Tamil Nadu

The Chief of DMK MK Stalin has become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party recorded a landslide victory in the assembly elections. MK Stalin will be assuming office as the Chief Minister for the very first time.

Russia says a single drop of the Sputnik V vaccine has efficacy against all COVID strains

The developers of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine have informed that a single dose of Sputnik Light Vaccine has exhibited the effectiveness of 79.4% against all the strains of COVID-19. Sputnik Light is the first component of the Russian vaccine.