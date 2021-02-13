Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 8 February to 13 February 2021

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Incident: Know what is Glacial Lake Outburst Flood?

On a chilly winter morning of February 7, 2020, a large piece of Nanda Devi glacier got separated and broke off into the Dhauli Ganga river of Chamoli district, leading to flash flood in Alaknanda river system. This Glacial Lake Outburst Flood washed out two Hydel Power Projects including Tapovan hydel project of NTPC and Rishi Ganga Project along with scores of homes.

SKAO Council launches Square Kilometre Array Observatory

A new intergovernmental organisation named Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) was launched recently. The observatory is dedicated to radio astronomy and will establish two radio telescope networks. The move came following the approval of SKAO Council to establish the largest radio telescope of the world.

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Actor Rajiv Kapoor, son of veteran actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, passed away on February 9, 2021 following a cardiac arrest. He was 58. Some of the famous movies of Rajiv Kapoor are 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Aasmaan', 'Hum To Chale Pardes' and others.

Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala to be new WTO chief

Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala to become the first woman and African to take charge as new Chief of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The development came after the US President Joe Biden administration showed its support for the former Nigerian Finance Minister on February 5, 2021.

Indian short movie Bittu gets shortlisted for Oscars 2021 in 'Live Action Category'

Indian short movie 'Bittu' has been shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards or Oscars 2021 in Live Action Category. However, India’s official entry 'Jallikattu' failed to get selected. The final Oscars nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021.

US Government moves to rejoin human rights body UNHRC

US President Joe Biden seeks to rejoin the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), reversing the decision of Trump's administration. The United States withdrew from the UNHRC in 2018 after the former US President Trump called a UNHRC's decision as unfair targeting of Israel.

Yoshiro Mori to resign as Tokyo Olympics Chief

Yoshiro Mori, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organising committee chief, is set to resign from his position following his remarks against women which were seen as "sexist". Mori had stated that women have tendency to talk too much.

Indian Navy’s TROPEX-21 exercise takes place in Indian Ocean

The largest war game exercise of Indian Navy, Theatre level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX-21) is ongoing in the Indian Ocean with the participation of all units of Indian Navy such as aircraft, ships and submarines along with units of the Indian Army, Coast Guard & Indian Air Force. The exercise began in early January 2021.

Civil Aviation Ministry raises fare of air travel by 30%

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has increased the air travel fares by 30% in the wake of rise in fuel prices. The Ministry issued an order in this regard which stated that the hike is a routine change. With this, the upper price band on 180-210 minute flights will be increased to Rs 24,200.

Vijayanagara named as 31st district of Karnataka

Vijayanagara has been named as the 31st district of Karnataka. The district has Hosapete as its headquarters. Vijayanagara district was carved out of the Ballari district.